Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Bandon march on in Munster Junior Cup

March 22nd, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bandon march on in Munster Junior Cup Image

Share this article

BANDON will host Shannon in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup this Sunday after beating Midleton 32-17 last weekend.

Adam Hutchinson, Padraig Galvin, Gearoid O’Leary and Conor Mueller all scored tries for the West Cork side while Hugh O’Mahony added two conversions and one penalty, and Dylan Barr also added one conversion and one penalty.

Elsewhere, Skibbereen were knocked out of the competition after a 29-10 away loss to Cork Constitution. Skibb’s scorers were Timothy Farrell (try) and David Shannon (conversion and penalty).

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended