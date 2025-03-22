Bandon march on in Munster Junior Cup

BANDON will host Shannon in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup this Sunday after beating Midleton 32-17 last weekend.

Adam Hutchinson, Padraig Galvin, Gearoid O’Leary and Conor Mueller all scored tries for the West Cork side while Hugh O’Mahony added two conversions and one penalty, and Dylan Barr also added one conversion and one penalty.

Elsewhere, Skibbereen were knocked out of the competition after a 29-10 away loss to Cork Constitution. Skibb’s scorers were Timothy Farrell (try) and David Shannon (conversion and penalty).