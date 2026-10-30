GAA PREVIEWS: Éire Óg, Uibh Laoire and Kilmurry bid for county honours

MATTHEW HURLEY previews a big weekend of action across the county, Carbery and Munster

Éire Óg v Kanturk,

SAFC final, Sunday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm)

Éire Óg got relegated from the premier senior grade in 2024. While their first year back down at senior A didn’t go to plan, they have shown they mean business this year. Close wins over Bishopstown and Cill na Martra were joined by comfortable victories over Clyda Rovers and Kilshannig. Experienced talisman Daniel Goulding leads the attack for the Ovens outfit with 0-23, while Jack Murphy, Colm O’Callaghan and Conor McGoldrick have contributed well. Kanturk dramatically saw off Carbery Rangers in the semi-final and have the top scorer in the championship in Grantas Bucinskas (4-25). Paul Walsh, Colin Walsh and Daniel O’Connell are other key men for the Duhallow club.

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Uibh Laoire v Kiskeam,

PIFC final, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm)

Are the years of hurt about to come to an end for Uibh Laoire? The Muskerry club have lost knockout stage games to Bantry Blues, Cill na Martra, Kilshannig and Aghabullogue in previous years, despite being the most in-form in the championship in recent seasons. This year seems different. Uibh Laoire have averaged a winning margin of around nine points per game, seeing off Glanmire, Bantry and Rockchapel easily before showing grit to beat Naomh Abán in the semi-final. As ever, Chris Óg Jones is their leading light with 5-23, more than anyone else in this championship. His brother Ian Jones completes a fearsome partnership while Cathal Vaughan is another key player. Kiskeam have Cork senior Sean Meehan in their ranks as well as top marksman Sean O’Sullivan but Uibh Laoire have to fancy themselves as favourites here.

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Bandon v Aghada,

IAHC final, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm)

Bandon are flying the Carbery flag in this county final weekend. Having gone unbeaten in this campaign, they will look to right the wrongs from losing the final against Aghabullogue last year. The Lilywhites met Aghada in the group stage earlier in the championship, winning 2-24 to 1-24. They can take that confidence-boosting victory into this weekend. Bandon last won a county crown in 2016 and players from that team such as Michael Cahalane, Mark Sugrue and Darren Crowley are still going strong. Aghada will provide a stiff test with Jamie O’Hanlon, Will Leahy and John Looney in their ranks. It promises to be a close encounter.

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Kilmurry v Buttevant,

IAFC final, Friday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm)

Both clubs in this final progressed from Ilen Rovers’ group, possibly showing that the Baltimore club was unlucky with the draw. The two finalists deserve their place after some eye-catching displays. Muskerry club Kilmurry have won all their games so far, seeing off Ilen, Glanworth and Boherbue while also overcoming Buttevant last August, 0-16 to 2-9. Galway native Ruadhán O Curraoin is their top scorer with 3-13, while Denis O’Mullane, Liam Wall and Thomas Collins have impressed too. Buttevant’s recent victories over Mitchelstown and Adrigole make them a serious proposition and in Mark Lenahan they have the top championship scorer from play with 4-20. The Hanlon brothers, David and Conor, are lively forwards too.

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St Mary’s Clonmel v Ballincollig,

Munster IHC quarter-final, Sunday

(Clonmel, 1.15pm)

Cork premier intermediate hurling winners Ballincollig start their Munster campaign in Tipperary with a place in the semi-final against Clashmore Kinsalebeg or Abbeydorney awaiting the winners. The Muskerry club won the county championship having come out on top in every game, including their final victory over Dungourney. Stephen Wills is Ballincollig’s main man with 1-46 this season while Cian O’Driscoll, Theo Morgan and Danny Miskella are standouts too. An interesting West Cork angle to this game involves the Tipperary club. Clonmel are coached by Kilbrittain’s Jamie Wall and beat Killeanule in their county final.

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Barryroe v St Mary’s,

Carbery JAFC final, Sunday

(Castlehaven, 3pm)

This south-west final was rescheduled from last weekend due to a bereavement in Barryroe. The Sky Blues are hoping to win their first Mick McCarthy Cup since 2023 and just their second in their history while St Mary’s are looking for their third overall but first since 2014. The Ballineen/Enniskeane men lost the hurling final to Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas two weeks ago, as well as last year’s football decider to eventual county winners Kilmacabea, so they are hoping it’s a case of third time lucky. There are key scorers on both sides such as Ryan and Olan O’Donovan for Barryroe and Olan Corcoran and Rory O’Connor for St Mary’s.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Whitechurch,

JAHC quarter-final, Saturday

(Coachford, 2pm)

And so the county series begins for Mathúnas. Their quarter-final defeat in 2024 to Ballinora is bound to linger but Pat Lucey’s side will be ready for the challenge this weekend. A Carbery club has not won a county championship match since Ballinascarthy defeated Valley Rovers in 2022. Mathúnas were the last local club to reach the final in 2008. In Caolan O’Donovan, Robbie Lucey and Kevin O’Donovan, the Flyer Nyhan champions have the quality to produce a big performance. Whitechurch won the Seandún JAHC for the third year running but overcame close battles against St Vincent’s and Na Piarsaigh’s second string. Jamie Hegarty is their key talisman with 0-13 in their divisional final while Ronan Murphy and Cillian Egan hit the net in that game too.

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Adrigole v Crosshaven,

JBFC quarter-final, Sunday

(Dunmanway, 2pm)

The Adrigole first team may have fallen short in their county intermediate A semi-final to Buttevant but the Beara side’s seconds are keeping the club moving into the winter. Their Beara junior B divisional final win over Glengarriff emphasised that not only do they have a football passion but more quality players are putting their hand up for first team selection next year. Their county quarter-final clash is against Carrigdhoun champions Crosshaven, after they beat Ballygarvan's seconds 1-14 to 2-9 on Wednesday evening.

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St Oliver Plunkett’s v Tracton,

JBHC quarter-final, Sunday

(Kilbrittain, 2pm)

The Ahiohill club were victorious in the Carbery decider against Kilbree’s second team last weekend, amid tough weather conditions. They want to return to junior A by winning a county title after falling short in the confined junior B championship earlier this year. Darragh Crowley, Mike Crowley and Roy O’Driscoll are star names for Plunkett’s as Conor O’Driscoll’s team are building nice momentum. Tracton are a second string and beat Courcey Rovers’ thirds 2-19 to 1-9 in their divisional final.