Bandon AC legend Billy Good will enter the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame

A FOUNDING member of Bandon Athletic Club, Billy Good will enter the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame Award this Sunday night.

Good has given a lifetime of service to Bandon AC, and athletics in general, and his contribution will be recognised at this Sunday’s virtual 2020 West Cork Sports Star Awards ceremony that will be held online, starting at 7.30pm.

Who will be crowned the 2020 @CelticRossHotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year? We'll find out this Sunday night with our live online ceremony, starting at 7.30pm. Here are the 2020 monthly winners in contention for the big prize.#WestCorkSportsStar pic.twitter.com/kteCVQd0se — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) March 16, 2021

Good has been a driving force in Cork athletics for over half a century.

‘It is fair to say that Billy has selflessly devoted much of his free time to ensuring that his beloved Bandon AC maintains its place as one of the most vibrant clubs in the country,’ Brendan Crowley said.

The popular annual awards – a joint effort from the Celtic Ross Hotel, The Southern Star and C103 – take place online for the very first time this Sunday night, March 21st. On the night five awards will be presented, including the Team of the Year Award to West Cork, Billy Good of Bandon AC entering the Hall of Fame, Courcey Rovers senior camogie team picking up Special Achievement Award and national women’s hammer champion Nicola Tuthill accepting the Junior Sports Star Award. Also, the overall 2020 West Cork Sports Star will be announced live on the night.

The live virtual event will run between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, and keep an eye on the Star’s social media later this week for the online link to the big event.