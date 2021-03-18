West Cork ladies crowned Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Team of the Year Award winner

THE West Cork ladies’ senior football team needs to make more room in their trophy cabinet as they are the winners of the 2020 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year Award.

Last season West Cork made GAA history when they won the Cork ladies’ senior football championship for the first time ever after a thrilling win in the county final against the mighty Mourneabbey who were bidding for their seventh title in a row.

Saving their best performance for the biggest game of the season West Cork won 4-9 to 2-13 last September, inspired by player of the match Libby Coppinger who kicked 2-3.

For West Cork, it was third time lucky as they had lost the previous two county senior football finals to Mourneabbey, but 2020 was the divisional side’s year. West Cork came back stronger than ever in 2020, having learned the lessons of previous seasons.

Drawing players from right across West Cork, from captain Áine Terry O’Sullivan in Allihies to the Valley Rovers contingent in Innishannon, this was a triumph celebrated by the entire region.

Now that breakthrough win, and their performances all through last season’s county senior football championship, have been recognised by the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards.

The popular annual awards – a joint effort from the Celtic Ross Hotel, The Southern Star and C103 – take place online for the very first time this Sunday night, March 21st. On the night five awards will be presented, including the Team of the Year Award to West Cork, Billy Good of Bandon AC entering the Hall of Fame, Courcey Rovers senior camogie team picking up Special Achievement Award and national women’s hammer champion Nicola Tuthill accepting the Junior Sports Star Award. Also, the overall 2020 West Cork Sports Star will be announced live on the night.

The live virtual event will run between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, and keep an eye on the Star’s social media later this week for the online link to the big event.

Taking their place amongst the winners will be the West Cork senior ladies’ football team who will accept the West Cork Team of the Year Award, a fitting accolade for an incredible team that achieved great success and inspired a whole generation of young, local footballers.