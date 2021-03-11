Courcey Rovers' camogie heroes win Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Special Achievement Award

COUNTY senior camogie champions Courcey Rovers need to make more room in their trophy cabinet.

The all-conquering Courceys team has been named the winner of the 2020 Special Achievement Award at the annual Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Awards that take place virtually on Sunday night, March 21st.

Despite the pandemic, the West Cork Sports Star Awards continued to honour and champion the achievements of local sportspeople right through 2020, and the popular annual awards night will go ahead online on March 21st, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

It promises to be a night of celebration as five awards will be presented – the 2020 Special Achievement Award, the 2020 West Cork Junior Sports Star Award, the 2020 West Cork Sports Team of the Year Award, the Hall of Fame entrant and also the 2020 West Cork Sports Star of the Year.

For Courcey Rovers, their historic success last season has been recognised by the West Cork Sports Star Awards. The 2020 campaign was a memorable one for Courceys as they won the county senior camogie championship for the very first time, beating Inniscarra in the final.

Captained by Karyn Keohane, Courceys marched all the way to the number one spot in 2020 and they did it in style too, beating Inniscarra by 5-12 to 1-12 in the county final. After 21 years of playing senior camogie, they finally got their hands on the championship crown they wanted so much.