BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

A stylish group from 1978 at the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry; a fashion show had been held in aid of the Care for the Aged Association with £400 raised. Front: Michael Larkin, Seamus O’Regan, Elaine Coughlan, Garret Murphy, Kale Murphy, with Mary and Sarah O’Mahony. Second row: Justina Hurley, Menglan Murphy, Roger Duggan, Pauline O’Donovan, Padraig O’Regan, and Brendan Buckley. Back: Amelia McCarthy, Tracey Briesley, and Paul O’Connor.

