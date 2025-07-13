History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

July 13th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
A stylish group from from 1978 at the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry; a fashion show had been held in aid of the Care for the Aged Association, where £400 was raised. Front: Michael Larkin, Seamus O'Regan, Elaine Coughlan, Garret Murphy, Kale Murphy, Mary and Sarah O'Mahony. Second row: Justina Hurley, Menglan Murphy, Roger Duggan, Pauline O'Donovan, Padraig O'Regan, Brendan Buckley. Back: Amelia McCarthy, Tracey Briesley, and Paul O'Connor.

