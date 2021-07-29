Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finish second in B final

SKIBBEREEN rower Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen from Rochestown finished second in the B final of the lightweight women’s double sculls early this morning to finish eighth overall in the Olympics.
This is a terrific result for a young crew that has performed so well in Tokyo, and they showed their class again when coming less than eighth tenths of a second behind Switzerland (6:49.16), with the Irish duo recording a time of 6:49.90. Russia were almost two seconds further back in third, with Japan, Belarus and Canada following.
