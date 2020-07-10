2020 Fastnet Rally in Bantry has been cancelled

BY MARTIN WALSH

THE Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally, organised by the Skibbereen and District Car Club, which was due to take place on October 25th has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Further to relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in relation to meetings and travel, the Skibbereen and District Car Club held a meeting last evening (July 9th) to discuss, amongst other issues, the hosting of the 2020 Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally.

The decision means that all three rallies in the county – the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, the CB Toolhire.com Cork '20' International Rally along with the Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally – have all fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a detailed analysis of all aspects of the event, there was unanimous agreement that the event should be cancelled. It was agreed to advise the various stakeholders of the event, which provides a welcome financial boost to the local economy during the shoulder end of the tourism season.

The major reasons for determining the outcome (cancellation) surrounded the continuation of the goodwill the Skibbereen and District Car Club receives from the residents along the rally route; the difficulties posed in engaging with the residents (PR) prior to the event without placing any person at risk and the safety of residents, competitors, marshals, officials and spectators.

