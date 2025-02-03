1984 Kilmeen-Kilbree heroes to celebrate junior B victories at reunion

1984 was the centenary year of the GAA, founded in 1884 in Thurles by Michael Cusack. Many projects were undertaken to celebrate the centenary and here in Cork, one of those was to introduce new county championships.

The junior B championships, football and hurling, were being run on a divisional basis prior to 1984, often on a haphazard basis, unlike the junior A where the divisional winners went on to play in a county championship.

The county board introduced a county championship for the junior B divisional winners in 1984 and the timing was perfect for an emerging Kilmeen-Kilbree. From the Rossmore-Ballygurteen area, the team is known as Kilmeen in football and Kilbree in hurling. In the early 1980s they campaigned in junior B in both grades and in 1984 retained their South West U21B football title, with some talented young players coming through.

Their junior B football campaign began on a shaky note with a draw against Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas but a replay win had them on the right road to the title. Opponents in the South West final were surprise packets Muintir Bháire, and a Michael O’Donoghue goal in the first minute was a real tonic. A goal ahead in the 36th minute, a purple patch saw them 15 ahead 15 minutes later and they survived a late Muintir comeback to win by 3-8 to 1-5. JJ Santry and Bernard Dullea were the other goalscorers.

It was on to hurling then and a South West final appearance against near-neighbours, Dohenys. Looking for their first junior B title in nine years, another O’Donoghue goal was vital as they gave a superb display, winning by an impressive 1-11 to 0-3. Paddy Coakley, Kieran O’Gorman and Con Coakley were the heroes that day in Clonakilty.

The double South West safely stored away, it was on to two new county championships and the talk of a unique double was beginning to emerge. A tremendous football semi-final against Whitechurch, won by a point, was probably the toughest encounter they had on the way to the two inaugural county finals.

Up first was the hurling county final against Kilshannig in Cloughduv on November 18th and what a battle it was. Pure courage and defiance were the crucial elements of the performance against a skilful Kilshannig side. Captained by Christy Daly, Kilbree were lucky to be level at half time, 2-1 to 1-4, following goals from Eugene O’Gorman and Martin Dullea, a 40-yard free.

Enda Lyons had a third goal on the restart and Seán O’Donovan followed with a vital fourth to give his side the lead. It was backs-to-the-wall in the closing minutes, two points in front, and in the last minute a Kilshannig 65 hopped off the crossbar and over. Luck and the inaugural county junior B hurling title for the Rossmore men on a score of 4-3 to 3-5, with outstanding half-back John O’Mahony as man-of-the-match.

The victorious Kilbree team was Donal O’Donovan, John Dullea, Con Coakley, Tim O’Brien, Christy Daly (captain), Kieran O’Gorman, John O’Mahony, Charlie Dullea, Paddy Coakley, Martin Dullea, Michael Dullea, Enda Lyons, Michael O’Donoghue, Eugene O’Gorman and Sean O’Donovan. Sub used, Dan O’Brien.

Two weeks later, Kilmeen headed to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the football final against Awbeg Rovers of Buttevant. Trained by Kerry and Clonakilty legend Pat Griffin, and captained by outstanding John Dullea, the Blues were on a roll now and there was no stopping them from creating their own unique piece of history as they outplayed the North Cork men. Trailing by two points early on, they kicked three in 90 seconds in response and never conceded the lead subsequently.

In a game of great scores and tremendous goalmouth action, Kilmeen led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half time and built up a lead of five points midway through the second half. It finished 0-12 to 0-5 and there was great excitement as outstanding captain John Dullea accepted the trophy. Paddy Coakley was man-of-the-match, with brothers, Michael and Charlie Dullea dominating midfield.

The triumphant Kilmeen team included Michael O’Donoghue, John Dullea (captain), Con Coakley, Donal O’Brien, TJ Scannell, Kieran O’Gorman, John O’Mahony, Michael Dullea, Charlie Dullea, Paddy Coakley, Enda Lyons, JJ Santry, Bernard Dullea, Tim O’Sullivan and Martin Dullea. Sub used, Seán O’Donovan.

The following year, 1985, Kilmeen continued their upward trend when beating a star-studded O’Donovan Rossa, the reigning county champions, to win the South West U21A football title and in 1987 they contested their first-ever junior A final, losing to Carbery Rangers.

Those history-making teams will re-unite on Friday night, February 7th, in Tot’s Bar, Ballygurteen, at 7.30pm, to relive those glorious days and renew old friendships.