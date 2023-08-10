West Cork Leisure Centre has state-of-the-art facilities

We have a 25m swimming pool with two lanes available at all times. We have a children’s pool which has a temperature of 32°C, a suitable temperature for small children so they can enjoy their swimming experience.
Dunmanway Swimming Pool also has a hydrotherapy pool, the only one in West Cork. The hydrotherapy pool has a temperature of 33°C. The hydrotherapy pool is ideal for anyone who wishes to come and do some physio or just want to come and relax.
At the end of your swim, you can also relax in our sauna and steam room. There is also a spacious gymnasium upstairs in our facility with a wide range of cardio and strength machines.
Dunmanway Swimming Pool has two fully-equipped accessible rooms with all the facilities that you would need.
The hydrotherapy pool floor can be raised up to facilitate a chair which can be wheeled in, and the floor lowered. There is also a pool hoist in the main pool.
Dunmanway Swimming Pool is open 7 days a week and open to the public continuously. Our sessions are on the hour, for an hour.
OPENING HOURS
Monday - Thursday 7.30am – 9.00pm
Friday 7.30am – 8.00pm
Children welcome until 7.00pm daily
Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm
Sunday 9.00am – 3.00pm
Bank Holidays 9.00am – 3.00pm
Pay As You Go rates: Adult €5.00, Child €3.00, Senior Citizen €4.50, Student €4.50, Family rate €15.00, Gym €7.00, Gym & Swim €8.00.
Monthly Membership: Single €80, Gym & Swim €120.00.
We offer all our customers loyalty cards. We also have a lovely viewing area and tea and coffee facilities.
The staff at the West Cork Leisure Centre, Dunmanway want all their customers to have an enjoyable and relaxing experience.
Swimming - A skill for life
Dunmanway Swimming Pool offers swimming classes for every ability and every age. We run classes for children and adults, beginners and improvers. Technique classes are for adults who wish to improve their stroke and introduce distance. The masters is a class for swimmers who are triathletes or for swimmers wishing to prepare for the open water. Classes run 7 days a week.
ADULT CLASSES
Monday & Friday mornings
Adult, beginners & improvers
Monday evening
Adult Technique & Technique masters
Wednesday evening
Masters classes
Thursday evening
Adults, beginners & improvers
Children’s Classes
Tuesday to Sunday
Beginner, Improver, Advanced & Lane swimming. One-to-one instruction available for adults & children. From autumn 2023 we hope to run baby & toddler classes.
AQUA AEROBICS
Dunmanway Swimming Pool runs aqua aerobics twice a week on Wednesday & Thursday morning at 10am. For the autumn we will run aqua classes on one evening. Aqua is great fun and a great workout.
The benefits of aqua aerobics
• Water supports the body, putting less stress on your joints and muscles.
• Working out in water helps build strength. Fighting against the push of the water activates your muscles.
• Water pressure helps put less strain on the heart by moving blood around the body.
• The impact of gravity is less in the water, allowing a greater range of motion.
• Working out in water helps prevent overheating, helping you exercise for longer.
• And ... it’s fun! It is not often you can say that about a workout.
West Cork Leisure Centre, Dunmanway | Phone 023 88453490 | Email [email protected]