West Cork Leisure Centre has state-of-the-art facilities

We have a 25m swimming pool with two lanes available at all times. We have a children’s pool which has a temperature of 32°C, a suitable temperature for small children so they can enjoy their swimming experience.

Dunmanway Swimming Pool also has a hydrotherapy pool, the only one in West Cork. The hydrotherapy pool has a temperature of 33°C. The hydrotherapy pool is ideal for anyone who wishes to come and do some physio or just want to come and relax.

At the end of your swim, you can also relax in our sauna and steam room. There is also a spacious gymnasium upstairs in our facility with a wide range of cardio and strength machines.

Dunmanway Swimming Pool has two fully-equipped accessible rooms with all the facilities that you would need.

The hydrotherapy pool floor can be raised up to facilitate a chair which can be wheeled in, and the floor lowered. There is also a pool hoist in the main pool.

Dunmanway Swimming Pool is open 7 days a week and open to the public continuously. Our sessions are on the hour, for an hour.

OPENING HOURS

Monday - Thursday 7.30am – 9.00pm

Friday 7.30am – 8.00pm

Children welcome until 7.00pm daily

Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm

Sunday 9.00am – 3.00pm

Bank Holidays 9.00am – 3.00pm

Pay As You Go rates: Adult €5.00, Child €3.00, Senior Citizen €4.50, Student €4.50, Family rate €15.00, Gym €7.00, Gym & Swim €8.00.

Monthly Membership: Single €80, Gym & Swim €120.00.

We offer all our customers loyalty cards. We also have a lovely viewing area and tea and coffee facilities.

The staff at the West Cork Leisure Centre, Dunmanway want all their customers to have an enjoyable and relaxing experience.

Swimming - A skill for life

Dunmanway Swimming Pool offers swimming classes for every ability and every age. We run classes for children and adults, beginners and improvers. Technique classes are for adults who wish to improve their stroke and introduce distance. The masters is a class for swimmers who are triathletes or for swimmers wishing to prepare for the open water. Classes run 7 days a week.

ADULT CLASSES

Monday & Friday mornings

Adult, beginners & improvers

Monday evening

Adult Technique & Technique masters

Wednesday evening

Masters classes

Thursday evening

Adults, beginners & improvers

Children’s Classes

Tuesday to Sunday

Beginner, Improver, Advanced & Lane swimming. One-to-one instruction available for adults & children. From autumn 2023 we hope to run baby & toddler classes.

AQUA AEROBICS

Dunmanway Swimming Pool runs aqua aerobics twice a week on Wednesday & Thursday morning at 10am. For the autumn we will run aqua classes on one evening. Aqua is great fun and a great workout.

The benefits of aqua aerobics

• Water supports the body, putting less stress on your joints and muscles.

• Working out in water helps build strength. Fighting against the push of the water activates your muscles.

• Water pressure helps put less strain on the heart by moving blood around the body.

• The impact of gravity is less in the water, allowing a greater range of motion.

• Working out in water helps prevent overheating, helping you exercise for longer.

• And ... it’s fun! It is not often you can say that about a workout.

