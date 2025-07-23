Best place in Cork for solar panels revealed

Ohk energy, Ireland’s largest and most trusted solar installer, analysed how much electricity Cork residents can expect to produce from solar.

As part of their Solar Panels Cork solution, which includes free surveys, over the years Ohk energy calculated thousands of solar generation and savings estimates for Cork residents.

Their new study captures 413 areas (electoral divisions) in Cork to reveal the best place for solar, along with expected savings.

Crucially, their calculations take into account local weather conditions, solar radiation, along with many other factors, for each specific area.

As a result, insights from this study form the most authoritative source of Cork-wide solar power potential.

Key Findings

Timoleague is the best place in Cork for solar panels;

The average amount of potential energy production from solar in Cork is 3,907.52 kWh – €1,680.23 worth of electricity, assuming €0.43 p/kWh and a 4kWp system*;

Overall, Cork residents can expect to produce between 3,470.82 kWh and 4,215.76 kWh p/y, equivalent to €1,492.45 and €1,812.78, respectively*;

The average Irish household consumes 4,200 kWh p/y, according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU);

Out of the 413 areas studied, Cork City is the 225 th best place in Co. Cork for solar.

Carrigaline takes 168 th place, Cobh 116 th and Midleton 17 th ;

Cork is one of the best counties in Ireland for solar panels.

*Calculations are based on a 4kWp system with south facing panels mounted at a 35 degree angle, and assume an overall system loss of 14% and a unit rate of 43 cents.

Energy generation estimates take into account local weather, terrain, general solar radiation levels, and more, for each area.

Ohk energy note that, while the payback period for solar in Cork is typically 5-7 years, there are cases where solar panels may not be worth it, which is why a site survey is crucial.

Ohk energy offer free site surveys (which includes output, savings and payback period estimates) as part of their Solar Panels Cork solution.

For more information visit ohkenergy.com or phone: +353 81 847 0928