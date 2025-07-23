Drip coffee opening a new coffee shop on high street Dunmanway

There is a buzz of anticipation in Dunmanway with the arrival of Drip Coffee who are setting up a coffee shop between the Credit Union and the SuperValu on High Street.

Drip Coffee started their adventure in 2021 when Shane Goggin bought a coffee truck from Tony and Brain and started serving locally roasted coffee and home baked treats on the Warren beach in Rosscarbery.

Due to their popularity and success, Drip Coffee rapidly expanded and opened a coffee shop in Rosscarbery in July 2023 which has just celebrated its second birthday in style.

July seems to be an auspicious month for Drip as this July, 2025, sees them expanding again to include a coffee shop in Dunmanway.

The shop in Dunmanway will be their third coffee outlet in West Cork, including the truck which is still in service during the summer months and which is also available for speciality events.

Proprietor Shane Goggin is passionate about serving the perfect brew and is committed to creating not a café, but a dedicated coffee shop, specialising in coffee and artisan baking.

Shane is also keen to try to transform towns effectively by offering more social outlets for the community to gather at outlets that do not include alcohol, offering an alternative for meeting up that does not have to be in a pub or induce a hangover!

Shane is putting a lot of resources into the new coffee shop in and is allowing things to take their time so as to get it right.

Everything has been built from scratch and all the machines and equipment are new.

Drip Coffee in Dunmanway is going to have a modern, trendy and classy look and Shane is excited about the prospect of showing what they have created to the people of Dunmanway.

Drip Coffee will be open seven days a week, offering specialised coffee and artisan baking in a welcoming, community-orientated environment.

All ingredients and supplies used at Drip are locally sourced thereby boosting West Cork in numerous ways.

For more information follow their social media pages or visit www.dripcoffeecompany.com.