New Atkins farm & garden machinery centre of excellence for West Cork

WITH the development of exciting new premises, involving significant investment, we’ve created a centre of excellence for farm and garden machinery - purchasing, servicing and parts - which will be 100% self-sufficient for meeting the needs of our West Cork customers.

Your ‘one-stop shop’ for agricultural and garden machinery

As well as our team of experienced sales professionals who can advise you on the best products for your individual needs, we also now have a fully comprehensive service, repair and parts workshop operation with 2 dedicated agricultural machinery mechanics and 3 garden machinery specialists (including a robotic lawnmower specialist).

Market-leading brands

You can be assured of quality products as we are the main dealers for leading brands, including:

Local employment, local investment

We want our new expanded farm & garden machinery centre in Bandon to benefit the local area.

We're delighted that we’ll now employ 11 people (an increase from the previous 3 jobs that existed).

In addition, we've sourced construction materials, products and services for our new premises from a wide range of local West Cork suppliers.

Meet Our Branch Manager

Denis Shiels, who has been with Atkins for 33 years, will be the branch manager at our new Bandon premises. Denis (on the left) is pictured here with Mark Wolfe, Managing Director of Atkins.

COMPANY TIMELINE

Thank You!

Thank you to all our employees (past and present), our suppliers, everyone involved with the construction of our new West Cork premises and of course our valued customers.

We look forward to looking after you and your agricultural and garden machinery needs for years to come.