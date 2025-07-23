WATCH: Buckley's Tiles & Bathrooms stunning new showroom in Skibbereen

Buckley’s Tiles & Bathrooms is a trusted family-owned company that has served West Cork for over 30 years by providing a large and diverse range of tiles.

Last year, Buckley’s was awarded the NTFAI Best Tile Shop under 300sqm and using that as impetus, has now expanded their business and showrooms to include all bathroom and sanitary ware.

Buckley’s Tiles & Bathrooms has now become a one-stop bathroom fitting shop that supplies everything from tiles, basins, toilets, showers, shower screens and shower doors.

Their stunning new showroom displays all the new ranges and was successfully launched in July with an event that included give-aways and complimentary refreshments.

The showroom is easy to access being situated on the main Cork Road and has plenty of free parking for customer convenience.

Given their extensive range of tiles and accessories, coupled with their easy access, there is no reason for people to travel outside of West Cork to get quality tiles at competitive prices.

Lauren Buckley explained that West Cork has a very diverse customer base ranging from old farmhouses to contemporary homes and Buckley’s can cater for all tastes and tiling needs.

Buckley’s deals with many various wholesalers and importers which in turn offers their customers a large range from which to select their perfect tiles.

They are also the only stockist of natural terracotta and natural slate. Lauren and her family team truly offer something for every taste and together with their knowledgeable and friendly customer service, makes them everyone’s favourite stop for bathroom and tile advice.

Visit www.buckleystileandbath.ie or follow their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

