Lisavaird Co-Op unveils new premium animal feed following €5.5 million investment into new mill facilities

Lisavaird Co-Op proudly announces the launch of its new and improved premium animal feed under the Lisavaird Agri-Feeds brand, marking a significant milestone with a €5.5 million investment in a state-of-the-art feed mill.

This initiative underscores Lisavaird Co-Op's commitment to delivering superior quality products and exceptional service to its valued customers.

In collaboration with renowned nutrition expert Dr. Morgan Sheehy of Devenish Nutrition, Lisavaird Co-Op has developed a new feed formulation designed to enhance animal health and performance.

The team at Lisavaird Agri-Feeds has crafted recipes that not only meet but exceed the nutritional needs of livestock, ensuring a fortified product rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

Tim Hayes, Mill Manager at Lisavaird, commented on the new mill's capabilities: 'Our mill operates 15 hours a day, 5 days a week, utilising cutting-edge technology in the control room. Significant investment was made in the technology and equipment to guarantee we produce superior quality feed.'

The advanced machinery and refined manufacturing processes allow for precision in every batch, ensuring consistency and excellence.

The new feed, available in attractively designed 25kg bags, offers clear and easy-to-follow nutritional information on each package.

This allows farmers to make informed decisions about their livestock's diet.

The feed is also available for delivery in bulk and mini bulk, ensuring convenience for all customers.

The extensive range includes:

• Calf Starter: For optimal early growth and development in young calves.

• Calf Pencils and Calf Nuts: A nutritious feed designed to promote healthy growth in calves.

• High-Energy Beef Nuts: Ideal for boosting energy levels in beef cattle.

• Bull Fattening Nuts: To enhance weight gain and muscle development in beef cattle

• High-Energy Dairy Nuts: To support milk production and overall dairy cow health.

• Soybean Meal: A rich protein source for balanced nutrition.

• Maize Meal: Provides essential energy for livestock.

• Layers Mash/Pellets: Formulated to support egg production and overall health in laying hens.

• Super Pig Fattening Nut: For rapid weight gain and improved conditioning.

• Ewe Nuts: Tailored to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating ewes.

• Lamb Pellets: To support the growth and development of lambs.

• Whole Wheat: A versatile grain for added energy and nutrition.

Weighbridge Administrator, Lorraine Tobin highlighted the efficiency of the new process, stating, 'Because all steps of the process happen in-house, we can assure our customers of efficient service and quick delivery. We take in grain from local tillage farmers, test, treat and store it on site, accepting only the highest quality grain for our feeds.'

The launch of the new Lisavaird Agri-Feed brand is part of a comprehensive rebrand for Lisavaird Co-Op, ahead of their centenary celebration in 2025.

This initiative has driven substantial investment in their flagship base at Lisavaird and its branches across West Cork.

The team at Lisavaird Agri-Feeds has meticulously tested and refined the new feed to ensure it meets the highest standards.

For more information about Lisavaird Agri-Feeds and their new premium animal feed, please contact any member of the sales team or email [email protected]