Discover the recipe for artisan food success with University College Cork

How the diploma in speciality & artisan food enterprises helped Caroline Lynch of Dingle Food Company turn passion into a thriving business.

In the heart of Ireland’s booming artisan food scene, stories of success often begin with a bold idea and a love of food.

But transforming that passion into a sustainable enterprise takes more than just great taste - it takes know-how, support, and the right foundation.

For Caroline Lynch, founder of the Dingle Food Company, the Diploma in Speciality Artisan Food Enterprises provided the perfect recipe to grow her award-winning food business.

“This programme gave me exactly what I needed - the scientific understanding of food production combined with the practical business knowledge to grow and develop my business” Caroline says.

Offered by Food Industry Training Unit in UCC, this part-time diploma is tailored for aspiring and early-stage artisan food producers.

What sets it apart is its dual focus on food science and food business development - bridging the gap between craft and commerce.

Whether you’re a cheesemaker, chocolatier, micro-brewer, or preserves producer, the programme helps you build and grow a sustainable and successful food business - grounded in food science, strong business skills, and a focus on quality, creativity, and sustainability.

But what makes this opportunity even more accessible is a generous bursary from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Thanks to this funding, 64% of the programme fee is covered, reducing the cost from €2,800 to just €1,000 per participant.

“For me, the bursary made it possible to access training that truly changed the trajectory of my business,” says Caroline.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for anyone serious about developing asustainable artisan food brand.”

With Ireland’s appetite for local, high-quality artisan produce growing year on year, now is the perfect time to invest in your food business dreams.

Since completing the programme, Caroline has grown the Dingle Food Company into a respected name in Irish artisan food, combining authenticity with consistency and commercial success.

Applications are now open for the Diploma in Speciality Artisan Food Enterprises.

Whether you're working on a family recipe, starting something new, or looking to grow your food business, this programme can help you take the next step.

For more information visit https://www.ucc.ie/en/fitu/courses/specialityfood/

APPLY NOW AT WWW.UCC.IE/EN/ACE-DSAFE/