IFAC: Building your business profile in challenging times

ONE common issue we see when speaking with local business owners is how to maintain visibility and sales when physical footfall drops due to circumstances like roadworks, diversions or reduced access to main street.

While disruptive, these moments can also present a strategic opportunity to build your business profile with a longer-term lens.

Rethinking visibility beyond the street

Start by considering how you engage your customers.

Could local delivery options, stronger social media activity, or email marketing help bridge the visibility gap?

Communicating through digital channels becomes critical when physical access is restricted.

Share updates, product features, and offers regularly—and let customers know how they can still shop with you.

Key steps to strengthen your business profile

Whether you’re just starting out or going through a quiet patch, here are some practical ways to raise your business profile:

1. Know where you fit in: Understand what space your business or product fills in the market. Who else is out there offering similar things? What makes you different?

2. Make sure your brand is working for you: Look at how your product or service is presented. Is it clear what you offer? Does your pricing and packaging make sense?

3. Build relationships: Talk to local business groups and keep in touch with your community. The more people who know you, the better.

4. Think ahead - even to export: You might not be selling outside Ireland right now, but thinking about it can help you grow stronger. Understanding what it would take to expand helps you build a more solid business.

5. Engage with your local LEO: Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) offer valuable supports.

Look into programmes like:

• Trading Online Voucher: for funding your website and e-commerce setup

• Lean for Business: to improve efficiencies and reduce costs

• Digital for Business: to enhance your digital skills and tools

• Green for Business: to help you adopt more sustainable practices

As you explore ways to grow your business profile - whether through pricing strategy, market research, or new channels - speak to your accountant.

Ifac can help you assess costings, evaluate market viability, and ensure your financial strategy supports your business ambitions.

Talk to Peter and our team in Bandon on 023 884 1785 or visit www.ifac.ie