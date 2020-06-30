How to try out a week’s worth of Daily Lotteries

More and more people all around the world are discovering that they don’t have to wait for another Saturday to come around to try their luck in the lottery.

In fact, they don’t even have to wait for a midweek draw. That’s because all round the globe there are lotteries that run either week round or six days a week, with some countries choosing not to have one on a Sunday. And, while the jackpots might not be the huge ones of draws like EuroMillions, they’ll still be pretty decent. Plus, the odds of winning will be higher. So, without further ado, here’s a round-up of how you could play every day.

Monday – The Polish Mini Lotto

Let’s kick off the week with one of the world’s most popular mini-games. Every day, shortly after 8.40 pm Warsaw time, thousands rush to check whether their numbers have come up in the famous Polish MINI Lotto. If they have, there’s the chance to win a big jackpot for one of the smallest stakes of any lottery – the equivalent of just 75 cents.

Tuesday – Bono Lotto from Spain

Spain may be best known for its huge El Gordo Christmas lottery, but it’s a country that can think small too. The Bono Lotto runs on every day except Sunday and the format is a simple one. You just have to pick six numbers between 1 and 49 plus a bonus number for the chance to win a second-tier prize.

Wednesday – Italian Million Day

It’s believed that Italy is the country where the lottery was first invented back in the 16th century – and it’s still going strong today. The name says it all with this lottery: match five numbers from 1 to 55, and you could win €1 million.

Thursday – The South African Daily Lotto

One of the most recent newcomers to the daily lottery scene comes from South Africa. While the daily jackpot is a relatively modest €5000, if the top-level prize isn’t won, it boosts the value of lower-tier prizes – a great bonus if you’re one of the winners.

Friday – German Keno

Fans of the bingo-style game keno will already be familiar with the way it works – numbers are chosen from 1 to 70. Naturally, the more numbers you choose, up to a maximum of 10, the greater the chance of winning. Twenty numbers are drawn each evening at 18.10 GMT and the more of them you match, the bigger the prize.

Saturday – Mexican Chispazo

Another relatively new arrival on the daily lotto scene is this game from Mexico. Drawn not just once, but twice a day, it boasts a top prize of almost €8000. And, with five numbers randomly drawn from between 1 and 28, the odds are some of the best you’ll find.

Sunday – Cash4Life