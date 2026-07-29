Moneytree Finance: Your local, trusted mortgage experts in West Cork

Moneytree Finance is a proud West Cork company located in Clonakilty.

Established in 2006 by Con and Veronica Daly, we bring over 20 years of experience advising individuals, families and businesses on financial matters.

Our mission is simple... to help you and your family achieve peace of mind through simple, tailored financial advice that you can understand and trust.

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Local Knowledge. Expert Mortgage Advice

Every mortgage journey is different.

That's why Moneytree takes the time to understand your circumstances and recommend the mortgage that's right for you.

As a trusted local adviser, we're committed to making your home-buying experience as smooth as possible.

Simple Tailored Financial Advice

Our single goal is to assist you when dealing with investments, pensions, life assurance and mortgages.

You can take confidence in dealing with Moneytree Finance that you will receive honest professional advice from a Certified Financial Planner.

Whether you're buying your first home, moving house or considering switching your mortgage, having the right advice can make all the difference.

At Moneytree, our experienced team provides clear, professional mortgage guidance tailored to your individual needs, helping you secure the right solution with confidence.

Let us help you get your dream home

Services offered: First-time buyers, moving house, switching mortgage provider, self-builds, equity release & buy to let

Proven track record of successful mortgage approvals

Online application so access 24/7 - make an application when it suits you

Partnerships: We proudly partner with all leading mortgage lenders and insurance providers, ensuring you receive the best options and services available

We also provide expert advice on:

Mortgage Protection

Life Assurance and Family Protection

Savings & Investments

Pensions & Retirement Planning

Evening appointments available

Words from our happy customers

'I found Money Tree Finance on Google and a m delighted I happened upon them. From the first contact and all the way through the first time buyers mortgage process for a self build, Veronica and the team have been extremely helpful, professional and available for all my questions etc. I would highly recommend Veronica and the team to anyone looking for a mortgage broker.' — M. Neville, Feb, 2026

'A huge thank you to Veronica, Con and the whole team who helped us with a mortgage application and financial advice recently. Being self employed, I thought it would be very difficult or even impossible to get a mortgage, but the whole team at Moneytree made it so easy, and very efficient. Sale agreed to keys in less than 6 weeks. Highly recommended.' — A. Loane, Jan, 2026

Contact Us

Tel: 023 881 0001

Mob: 087 960 5762

Email: [email protected]

Website: mtf.ie

Address: Building C, West Cork Business & Technology Park, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, P85 RV08

Moneytree Finance Ltd is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland