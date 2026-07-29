Moneytree Finance: Your local, trusted mortgage experts in West Cork

Moneytree Finance is a proud West Cork company located in Clonakilty.
Established in 2006 by Con and Veronica Daly, we bring over 20 years of experience advising individuals, families and businesses on financial matters.
Our mission is simple... to help you and your family achieve peace of mind through simple, tailored financial advice that you can understand and trust.
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Local Knowledge. Expert Mortgage Advice
Every mortgage journey is different.
That's why Moneytree takes the time to understand your circumstances and recommend the mortgage that's right for you.
As a trusted local adviser, we're committed to making your home-buying experience as smooth as possible.
Simple Tailored Financial Advice
Our single goal is to assist you when dealing with investments, pensions, life assurance and mortgages.
You can take confidence in dealing with Moneytree Finance that you will receive honest professional advice from a Certified Financial Planner.
Whether you're buying your first home, moving house or considering switching your mortgage, having the right advice can make all the difference.
At Moneytree, our experienced team provides clear, professional mortgage guidance tailored to your individual needs, helping you secure the right solution with confidence.
Let us help you get your dream home
Services offered: First-time buyers, moving house, switching mortgage provider, self-builds, equity release & buy to let
Proven track record of successful mortgage approvals
Online application so access 24/7 - make an application when it suits you
Partnerships: We proudly partner with all leading mortgage lenders and insurance providers, ensuring you receive the best options and services available
We also provide expert advice on:
Mortgage Protection
Life Assurance and Family Protection
Savings & Investments
Pensions & Retirement Planning
Evening appointments available
Words from our happy customers
Contact Us
Tel: 023 881 0001
Mob: 087 960 5762
Email: [email protected]
Website: mtf.ie
Address: Building C, West Cork Business & Technology Park, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, P85 RV08
Moneytree Finance Ltd is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland