O'Donovan's Centra Enniskeane Celebrates Gold Award and a Fresh New Look

O'DONOVAN'S Centra in Enniskeane, Co. Cork, continues to go from strength to strength following its recent refurbishment, offering customers an even better shopping experience while staying true to the values that have made it a cornerstone of the community for generations.

Located in the heart of Enniskeane since the early 1900s, O'Donovan's has long been more than just a local shop.

It has been a meeting place, a trusted food destination, and an important part of village life for over a century.

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The newly refurbished store features an extensive off-licence, a traditional butcher's counter, a popular deli serving homemade meals and fresh salads, and an in-store bakery where bread is baked from scratch every day.

Quality, freshness, and locally inspired food remain at the heart of everything the team does.

That commitment has once again been recognised at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

After winning a Silver Award in 2024 for their delicious Chicken Fajitas, the team has gone one step further in 2025 earning a prestigious Gold Award for their Chorizo and Chicken Pasta Bake.

Achieving national recognition for the second year in a row is a testament to the passion and dedication of the staff.

Visitors can also enjoy a great cup of coffee from the quality coffee the Container located in the store's car park, making O'Donovan's the perfect stop whether shopping for groceries, picking up a freshly prepared meal, or simply taking a break.

With a proud heritage, award-winning food, and a modern new look, O'Donovan's Centra continues to serve the people of Enniskeane with the same warmth and commitment that has defined the business for more than 100 years.