Enhanced Family Law Expertise at McCarthy + Co. Solicitors

Clíodhna O’Regan leads the way in providing expertise and understanding

McCarthy + Co. Solicitors – a family-run legal firm serving Clonakilty and West Cork – is reinforcing its commitment to the community by intensifying its focus on family law.

Ever since its beginnings over 30 years ago, the firm has been renowned for its approachable, trust- worthy and skilled service. Now, with Clíodhna O’Regan leading the family law team, this tradition of excellence is set to endure.

A SKILLED AND EMPATHETIC APPROACH

Despite building up a decade of experience across various aspects of the discipline, Clíodhna admits to having a particular ‘grá’ for family law.

Her diverse legal background, including expertise in residential and commercial conveyancing, enables her to provide comprehensive and well-rounded advice to clients, particularly in cases involving property matters.

‘Family law is personal and highly sensitive,’ she explains. ‘It’s important to me that our clients feel comfortable and supported from the outset.’

TEAM DYNAMICS

This support is also evident from within the company, with Clíodhna and her colleagues Anne Marie McSweeney and Emer O’Regan forming a team committed to providing a compassionate and professional approach.

Describing their unique dynamic, Clíodhna reveals: ‘We work collaboratively; each member playing a crucial role, ensuring our clients always feel heard and understood.’

COMMUNITY TIES

A deep connection and dedication to the community of Clonakilty is at the heart of Clíodhna’s work; a driving force that stems from her family’s deep roots within the town.

Known for generous contributions to the local GAA, Clíodhna strives to carry on this legacy in a professional capacity, safeguarding the wellbeing and advancement of the community members she represents.

With Clíodhna at the forefront, McCarthy + Co. Solicitors is poised to continue its tradition of offering empathetic and expert legal services to the community of Clonakilty and West Cork in the area of family law.

If you are grappling with challenges involving separation agreements, divorce proceedings, or any related concerns, McCarthy + Co. Solicitors is ready to help.

Download our straightforward and helpful guide to ‘Understanding the Divorce Process in Ireland’ by clicking here or contact [email protected]