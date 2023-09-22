Clonakilty Park Hotel honoured to feature as one of the 'Top 12 Best Family Hotels in Ireland'

IT’S been an exciting week for the Clonakilty Park Hotel, as it featured in the Irish Independent’s Hot 100 Hotels list and also achieved a podium finish in the listing of the Top 12 Best Family Hotels in Ireland. Compiled by travel editor, Pól Ó Conghaile, the feature commended the hotel for “evolving continuously” and recommended that holidaymakers choose the stunning, newly renovated large superior family bedrooms as a special treat.

Commenting on the publication, General Manager of the hotel, Mr. David Henry said he was “thrilled to feature in both lists.

The team here work exceptionally hard and 2023 has been a very busy year, particularly with the completion of the second phase of the remodelling of the large family rooms and the third phase beginning in December.

Our core ethos is family and we are so thankful to our very loyal customer base who return to stay with us, year after year.”

The hotel has developed and provided a comfortable, safe environment for adults and children, packed with unique kids facilities like the onsite cinema and the aerial trekking course and also boasts an Indoor Playzone, Teen Zone, Outdoor Playground and 3 screen Cinema. Dunmore House, Fernhill House and Inchydoney Lodge & Spa also featured in the Hot 100 list, strengthening Clonakilty’s position as a top holiday destination.

T: 023-8836400

E: [email protected]

www.clonakiltyparkhotel.ie