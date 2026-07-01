Celebrating 20 Years of Community: Dunmanway Family Resource Centre Marks a Milestone and Looks to the Future

FROM a vision born in community consultation to a thriving hub of support, connection and opportunity, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre (DFRC) is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary while unveiling an exciting new chapter for the future.

This year marks two decades since the doors of Dunmanway Family Resource Centre first opened in January 2006.

What began as a community response to local needs has grown into one of West Cork's most valued and trusted support services, providing assistance to thousands of individuals and families across generations.

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The story of DFRC began in 2002 when local community leaders, voluntary organisations and statutory agencies came together to identify the challenges facing the Dunmanway area.

Research highlighted issues that still resonate in rural Ireland today - isolation, limited public transport, barriers to accessing services and the need for stronger community supports.

Following extensive consultation and a community needs analysis, the vision became reality when a centrally located building was secured and Dunmanway Family Resource Centre officially opened in 2006.

Twenty years later, that vision has evolved into a vibrant organisation supporting people from "cradle to grave".

A Centre Built by Community, for Community Over the past two decades, DFRC has become much more than a building. It has become a trusted place where people find support, friendship, information and opportunities to connect.

The Centre now delivers a wide range of services including family support, counselling, art and play therapy, social prescribing, migrant family support, supports for carers and older people, youth programmes, parenting supports, Meals on Wheels and community development initiatives.

Today, DFRC is proud to be part of Ireland's National Family Resource Centre Programme, supported by Tusla and working alongside more than 136 Family Resource Centres nationwide.

The organisation's vision remains clear: to create a sustainable community where everybody feels valued, connected and supported.

As community needs have changed, so too has the Centre.

From its early days operating from a St Vincent de Paul building in the town centre, DFRC relocated in 2012 to its current home on Kilbarry Road.

The same year saw the development of the Men's Shed project and the expansion of community-based services.

The organisation also played an important role in supporting the development of West Cork Counselling and Support Services, helping establish what is now an independent and highly respected service for the region.

Responding to Changing Needs One of the Centre's greatest strengths has been its ability to adapt and respond to emerging community needs. In recent years, DFRC has expanded significantly, offering specialised supports for families, young people, migrants, carers and older adults.

New services such as Social Prescribing help individuals reconnect with community life and improve their wellbeing through local activities and supports.

The Centre's Therapy Hub now provides access to low-cost counselling, art therapy, play therapy, music therapy and addiction supports, helping to meet growing mental health needs across the region. Meanwhile, dedicated migrant support workers assist refugees, migrants and international protection applicants in building connections and settling into life in West Cork.

More Than Meals Among the most valued services is the Centre's Meals on Wheels programme, which has become a lifeline for many people across Dunmanway, Ballineen, Enniskeane and Drimoleague.

Today, the service delivers more than 100 nutritious meals each week to older people, those recovering from illness or surgery, post-natal mothers and others who need additional support. However, those involved stress that the service offers much more than food.

For many recipients, the visit from a volunteer driver provides social interaction, reassurance and an important wellbeing check, helping people remain independent and connected within their communities.

The service represents the very best of community spirit, made possible by dedicated staff and volunteers who generously give their time to support others.

A Hub of Activity Beyond formal services, DFRC is a safe and inviting space for community life.

The Centre hosts a diverse range of groups and activities, including parent and toddler groups, youth programmes, community education courses, wellbeing initiatives, support groups, creative activities and social events.

The Dunmanway Community Garden, managed by DFRC and supported by volunteers, has grown into a much-loved community asset.

What was once an underused space is now a thriving environment where people learn new skills, build friendships, improve wellbeing and connect with nature.

The Centre's facilities are also shared by numerous community, voluntary and statutory organisations, ensuring that local people can access a broad range of services close to home.

The Power of Volunteers A key part of DFRC's success story has been the commitment of its volunteers.

From Meals on Wheels drivers and community gardeners to board members and event helpers, volunteers have played a vital role in shaping and sustaining the organisation.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated voluntary Board of Directors has guided the Centre through periods of growth and change, ensuring strong governance while maintaining a clear focus on community needs.

Looking Ahead: The Next 20 Years As DFRC celebrates its 20th anniversary, the organisation is also looking firmly towards the future.

Under the leadership of Coordinator and Dunmanway native Tracy Collins, the Centre is embarking on an exciting new phase of development.

Tracy's vision is centred on strengthening each programme through dedicated staff supports, expanding opportunities for community participation, and delivering regular inclusive events that bring people together.

Her goal is to continue building DFRC as a welcoming, vibrant community hive where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect, learn, access support and feel a sense of belonging.

Building on extensive community consultation and strategic planning, the Centre has identified a number of priorities for the years ahead.

These include expanding supports for families and young people, increasing services for carers and older people, strengthening mental health and therapeutic supports, developing greater outreach into rural communities and continuing to promote inclusion for all members of society.

Plans also include maximising the potential of the Community Garden, expanding community education opportunities, supporting newcomers to the area and continuing to address social isolation.

Importantly, DFRC aims to increase awareness of the breadth of services available, ensuring that people across the wider catchment area know that support is available whenever it is needed.

A Celebration of Community As staff, volunteers, service users, partners and supporters gather to celebrate this milestone anniversary and relaunch, there is a shared recognition that the Centre's achievements belong to the entire community.

For twenty years, Dunmanway Family Resource Centre has provided support during life's challenges, celebrated achievements, nurtured connections and strengthened community spirit.

Its journey reflects the resilience, generosity and compassion of the people of Dunmanway and its hinterland.

As it enters its third decade, DFRC remains committed to its founding belief: that strong communities are built when people feel connected, supported and empowered.

Twenty years on, that mission continues - and the future looks brighter than ever.