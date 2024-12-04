Ask the Butcher at Edward Twomey’s

AT EDWARD Twomey’s Butcher Shop on Pearse Street, Clonakilty, decades of experience is something that customers can truly rely on in the run-up to Christmas.

‘Everyone’s Christmas is different,’ says Tony Hurley, Head Butcher at Twomey’s Butchers

“So I’d always start by asking people, What kind of numbers have you coming for Christmas dinner? Is it adults? Children? A mixture of both? Is the meal just for Christmas Day or do you want it to carry over into the next two days?’ ‘There’s a lot to take into account. It’s the most important meal that many people will cook in the year.’

Tony and his team use their years of experience and wealth of knowledge to steer you in preparing a wonderful feast tailored to your needs and tastes.

‘Ask all those questions and we’ll work it out from there – that’s what we’re here for.’

When it comes to Christmas, most people favour the traditional meats, according to Tony.

‘Most people like the turkey and ham for Christmas dinner – it’s still the main choice. Looking back on orders over the years, some people would go for a bit of beef or lamb or something else, but it’s still mainly turkey and ham that people go for.’

Ask the Butcher

Christmas Tips

Order your Christmas meats in advance. Ensuring you have your food ordered in advance will reduce the stresses before Christmas. We always have extras so don’t worry if you have left it late.

Looking for an alternative to Turkey and Ham? You could try goose, duck, lamb or 28-day matured dry aged beef.

Embrace the Cork tradition of spiced beef. Ours is made with our own unique blend of spices and coated by hand. Delicious served cold in sandwiches or served on a sharing platter with cheese and crackers in the days after Christmas.

Write up your cooking timings for the day in advance. The turkey is the first to go in the oven, a good rule of thumb is, 30 minutes per lb plus 30 mins over. Ovens and turkeys vary so always check the core temperature. If you’re nervous about taking on the cooking yourself then we are happy to cook your meats for you in advance. Just ask the butcher!

Time save on the trimmings and stock-up on some prepared sides from our ready to go offering including, red cabbage, gratin potatoes, honey glazed carrots, mash potatoes, brussel sprouts and homemade gravy.

For more great tips and ideas for Christmas call into Edward Twomey Butcher Shop, 16 Pearse Street, Clonakilty and Ask the Butcher.