Writer’s former home goes on market in Clonakilty

THERE’S many a tale that has been spun in this property at Garrranagoleen in Clonakilty: it was once the home of a best-selling British author.

Alexander Fullerton lived at Garranagoleen during the 1970s, living and working there until the 1990s. Fullerton was a veteran of the Second World War and served in the British navy. He used his experiences of wartime as inspiration for his work, and much of his work had a naval or wartime theme.

Fullerton’s books included Surface!, which was published in 1963. It became a bestseller, with more than 500,000 copies sold. Fullerton died in 2008.

Fullerton lived at Garranagoleen during the 1970s and selling agent Majella Galvin said that one of the rooms of the house had been soundproofed, for peace and quiet as Fullerton wrote.

Garranagoleen requires extensive work but the 244 sq m property on 2.25 acres has real potential.

It is a four or five bed home property and is just 2km from Clonakilty. It’s on the market with DNG Galvin for €395,000.

See dnggalvin.ie or contact 023-8844958.