You might just find the property you’re looking for in this selection, currently on sale in West Cork!

This article was featured in our Property Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here or pick up a copy when in stores!

Kilnadur, Dunmanway P47 CX56 Guide price: €397,500

Lehanes and Associates are excited to launch to the market this exceptionally well finished four-bedroom detached house, in impeccable condition throughout and comes complete with two garages and two double stables.

This beautiful home is in excellent condition, both internally and externally and is a real credit to its current owners. The property boasts very comfortable and spacious living accommodation and is finished to an exceptionally high standard.

Upon arriving you will be greeted with a gated entrance with concrete pillars that lead you to the back of the residence with a selection of beautiful, well-cared for lawns and gardens that sweep around the residence, as well as a selection of outbuildings in great condition.

The property rests on one acre of land and is located about six miles north of Dunmanway town and only quarter of a mile from Kilnadur National School.

This property is an ideal family home and viewing is a must to fully appreciate it.

Selling agent: Lehanes and Associates, Dunmanway • +353 (0)23 884 5481 www.lehanes.com • [email protected]

Carolan, Ardnagashel, Ballylickey, P75 V068 Guide price: €349,000

Lehanes & Associates are delighted to offer this stunning three-bedroom bungalow for sale on this elevated site perfectly perched on the Wild Atlantic Way, between Bantry and Glengarriff.

Upon arrival, you are greeted by a lovely driveway leading to a large parking area both to the side and front.

This wonderful home has the benefit of manicured gardens, south facing rear patio, ample parking, attached garage and the attic is just waiting to be used for further living space with windows already fitted on both gables.

Accommodation in brief includes two living rooms, kitchen/diner, utility room, three bedrooms (one en-suite), family bathroom and a garage. Viewing is highly recommended and this can be arranged strictly through sole agents.

Selling agent: Lehanes and Associates, Dunmanway • +353 (0)23 884 5481 www.lehanes.com • [email protected]

Innisfree, Rathcool, Schull, West Cork Guide price: €520,000

‘Innisfree’ is an impressive detached residence located in Rathcool, just a short drive from Schull village and enjoys a southerly aspect. To the North, Mount Gabriel forms a striking background.

Built in 2011, the property has a number of green, eco-friendly features including solar tubes for hot water, a waste bio unit, a private water supply and the potential for geothermal heating.

The natural stone exterior blends with the surrounding landscape and the home itself provides generously proportioned and bright living areas.

All this could be yours – peace and quiet, clean crisp air and a very generous garden in an area of outstanding beauty!

Selling agents: Colm Cleary, James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull +353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com

Commercial premises, Ballyrisode P81XV59 Guide price: €395,000

At Ballyrisode near Goleen the traffic slows down to look at the swans nesting on the little island in the man-made lake, and it slows down to look at the donkeys in the field beside the car park, and it slows down beneath the canopy of trees to turn down onto that sheltered sandy beach.

The building at the centre of all these attractions, with the spacious car park around it, is ideally located – an opportunity oozing potential.

Features: 237m2 commercial building on c. 2 acre plot. Additional c. 4 acres of land available. Large car park with 20 car parking spaces. Large shop floor, changing rooms, staff kitchen and toilet, rear storage room along with attic storage. Outside seating areas.

Property location: On the Wild Atlantic Way route, 10km from Schull, 5kms from Goleen, 12km from Barleycove blue flag beach, 15kms from Mizen head visitor centre which attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. Services: Private water supply and sewage system.

Note: Property will be sold with vacant possession. Viewings strictly by appointment.

Selling agents: Colm Cleary, James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull +353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com

Bridge Point, Oysterhaven P17 NX51 Guide price: €850,000

Bridge Point, a captivating four-bedroom detached home is set in an idyllic location in Oysterhaven near Kinsale.

The property offers direct access to the sea and the house is nestled on approximately 1.1 acres of mature and beautifully maintained grounds, directly across from the inlet. The main entrance is strategically positioned at the rear of the property, allowing the living spaces to take full advantage of the south-facing orientation and the garden views.

The house is in excellent condition and features a spacious hallway, large living room with sliding doors leading to a conservatory that offers spectacular views of the gardens. Also on this floor you’ll find a cosy lounge, guest lavatory, utility room, kitchen and dining area.

A charming dining room and a ground-floor bedroom/home office complete this floor. Upstairs, three generous double bedrooms await, each offering comfort and style. Two of the bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, while the third benefits from a Jack-and-Jill style access to the main bathroom.

The expansive grounds, featuring lush lawns, mature trees, and vibrant shrubs, offer a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment.

A unique feature of Bridge Point is the additional land across the road, which extends into the Oysterhaven Inlet and measures about 0.4 acres.

This not only offers stunning water views but also the rare opportunity to control and enjoy your own piece of waterfront land in this highly sought-after location.

The vibrant town of Kinsale is just a 10-minute drive away. Known as the gourmet capital of Ireland, Kinsale offers a diverse array of eateries and pubs, along with the world-famous Old Head Golf Club and a host of other outdoor activities.

Selling agent: Savills, Cork. www.savills.ie • +353 (0)21 427 1371

Ocean View Myrtleville P43 HH48 Guide price: €695,000

Ocean View is an exceptional property located in the picturesque setting of Fennell’s Bay, Myrtleville, on the stunning Cork coast.

This three-bedroom detached home, built in 2011, offers an unparalleled living experience with breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean, Roches Point, and the surrounding countryside.

A masterpiece of contemporary design, its interior is a showcase of quality craftsmanship. As you enter the upper ground floor, you are greeted by a vaulted reception area that exudes grandeur and space.

Beyond this, the large open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is flooded with natural light. The spacious living area extends to a superb balcony, where you can take in the stunning ocean views. A charming mezzanine level on this floor provides additional space, perfect for use as an office or extra storage.

The lower ground floor features three generously-sized double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe. Both front-facing bedrooms offer direct access to a beautiful outside patio area.

The exterior of the property is as impressive as the interior. The rear of the house is south-facing and designed for low maintenance. A shed provides convenient storage. The front of the house has a large private parking area.

Selling agent: Savills, Cork. www.savills.ie • +353 (0)21 427 1371

Kildee, Dunmanway P47 F510 Guide price €350,000

Beautifully restored cottage on a c.1 acre plot with magnificent panoramic views located 10km to Dunmanway and 14km to Clonakilty.

This delightful residence is approached via a newly laid gravel and tree-lined driveway and set in a most private and secluded mature setting.

The original cottage has been extended, modernised and refurbished whilst retaining some of the original period features including a selection of exposed beams, hand pointed stone walls, massive inglenook fireplace with its original cast-iron crane.

The extensions have added large windows taking full advantage of its hill top setting and valley views. Accommodation includes an entrance porch, dining room, galley kitchen, living room and 2 bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms (one ensuite) and a bathroom.

The property extends to c.1 acre and features a large paddock with separate gated access and fully laid out in grass. This offers buyers a wonderful opportunity for a hobby farm, home vegetable garden or further expansion possibilities for extra accommodation, garage, studio etc.

Services: Oil-fired heating, private water, broadband, electricity, private drainage. Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty. www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Burgatia, Rosscarbery P85FH56 Guide price: €475,000

Exceptional detached home presented in pristine condition, extending to 164sqm/1767sqft with amazing grounds.

Being located in one of the most sought-after regions of Rosscarbery, this home is in walk-in condition. The adjoining grounds are tastefully landscaped offering great privacy and also having the benefit of private parking to the front and side.

Rosscarbery town, schools and both the Warren and Owenahincha beaches are within five minutes’ drive, Clonakilty being 10 minutes and Cork City one hour.

This home offers a great opportunity for those in search of a permanent residence or holiday Home within the environs of Rosscarbery. Services: mains water, private drainage, electricity, dual heating system of both OFCH and electric.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty. www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

This article was featured in our Property Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!