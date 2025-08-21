West Cork's Dream Homes for Autumn 2025

Check out this selection of truly stunning properties in equally impressive locations that are currently on the market around West Cork.

This article is featured in our Property West Cork Autumn 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

Coolmain Castle, Kilbrittain, P72 AF85

Guide price: €7,500,000

An extremely attractive and magical 18th-century castle gloriously positioned within private parkland that enjoys a prominent position overlooking the sea and up the estuary to Courtmacsherry Bay and just 18 minute drive from fashionable Kinsale town. In all about 56 acres (23 hectares).

6 receptions, 9 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.

Pastoral views over undulating countryside combine gloriously with expansive sea views to give impressive and panoramic vistas from the castle and grounds.

A tree-lined avenue provides a magical approach.

The house is presented in superb condition and is simply magical, the symmetrical five-bay original Georgian house wonderfully augmented by the 19th century castellated tower and battlemented parapet walls to create an attractive and fun house.

The accommodation is well laid out and updated to readily allow comfortable living, seamlessly incorporating modern convenience whilst retaining fantastic historical character.

The original L-shaped stable yard has been carefully upgraded and features a modern self-contained 3 bedroom caretakers residence, 3 well appointed loose boxes and an abundance of overhead lofted storage – itself ripe for further conversion if desired.

The gardens and grounds are glorious. Extremely private and sheltered but with excellent sea views still afforded. The outer coastal lands very much connect the estate to the sea and provide some lovely private coves and beaches.

Coolmain Castle has a rich and magical provenance and has been home to the disney family for the past 35 years. Cork City is within easy reach, just 27 miles or 44km away and Cork International Airport less than a 30 minute drive.

The castle is available fully furnished and with garden equipment included.

Joint Selling Agents: Hodnett Forde, Andy Donoghue, [email protected], +353 87 237 2347, John Hodnett, [email protected], +353 87 259 9716

Keamagaragh House, Bandon, P72 ve24

Guide price: €1,995,000

Featuring a fully restored 5 bedroom residence with original stone courtyard and outbuildings, refurbished and extended 3 bedroom gate lodge and a selection of prime agricultural lands with accessible frontage onto 3 public roads, all within 5 minutes’ drive of Bandon town.

Keamagaragh House, built in the 1800s, was painstakingly restored around 20 years ago and is timeless in its appearance with great care taken to maintain its historic heritage in design and architecture.

Upon entering one immediately notes the spacious grandeur of this era with original marble and slate fireplaces, plaster cornicing, ceiling roses, woodwork etc.

The generous room sizes and formal layout have been layered seamlessly with modernity with fibre broadband, upgraded insulation, heating and triple-glazed fenestration.

Ground floor accommodation is laid out with an entrance porch, grand hall, 2 reception rooms, living room, kitchen, large wrap-around conservatory south facing, Utility room, shower room and office.

The first floor keeps with its Georgian tradition having 4 bedrooms (2 ensuite) and a large family bathroom.

The attic has been expertly converted into 3 sizable storerooms.

At the rear of the residence is a collection of 2-storey stone built out-buildings used for storage and ripe for conversion to further uses such as offices/ accommodation etc.

These are of excellent quality and their exposed stone face is a constant reminder of the historic era in which these were built.

A stone’s throw from the main residence is the gate lodge. A fully restored and extended c.1200sqft 3 bedroom cottage having been fully restored and upgraded about 10 years ago.

This property has its own independent access and features an entrance porch, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room and bedroom on the ground floor along with 2 double ensuite bedrooms overhead. The lands, laid out in 3 natural divisions are all in grass and of the finest quality having been recently drained and re-seeded.

The property enjoys a most convenient location being just 5 mins from Bandon Town Centre, 20mins from the tourist towns of Clonakilty and Kinsale and nearby beaches, 30 mins from both Cork Airport and Cork City.

Selling agent: Hodnett Forde www.hodnettforde.com

[email protected], +353(0)23 883 3367

Corrabally, Ardfield, P85 WE19

Guide price: €825,000

LOCATION, luxury, and lush countryside combine to deliver an exquisite property in sought-after Ardfield, near Clonakilty.

Extending to a considerable 3,175 sq ft on just under an acre of sublime grounds, this property has plenty to turn heads.

Architecturally designed and originally constructed in 2000, it was extended in 2022 when triple-glazed aluminium windows were also installed.

A dedicated entrance porch and internal fire door were introduced giving an option of a self-contained living space, ideal for multi-generational living or guests.

However, the property is ideal as a stylish and functional family home in a superb location, near amenities and standout beauty spots.

Accommodation includes four spacious bedrooms, including a spectacular master suite, off a mezzanine area on the first floor.

There are interesting design features throughout the home, with high ceilings, high-end finishes and ample glazing to maximise light.

‘Corrabally gardens are divine, so well-stocked with mature flowering plants and a real standout feature,’ said selling agent Maeve McCarthy.

There’s also an attached storeroom which would be ideal as a workshop or garden storage.

All things combined, this is a property that packs quite a punch.

Selling Agent: Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen, www.charlesmccarthy.com - [email protected], tel +353 (0)28 21533

Moonrock, Fountainstown P43W400

Guide price: €1,750,000

WITH sea views for miles and a coastal site that can provide direct shoreline access, Moonrock is an exceptional property.

Built around 2008, it’s set into the rugged landscape with dramatic effect, and was designed to take full advantage of its location in fashionable Fountainstown.

Spacious and light-filled living accommodation is on the first floor with bedrooms (all four of which are en-suite) nestled downstairs, along with a games room and utility.

Finishes throughout are high-end and in keeping with the property’s surrounds and include Donegal quartz, limestone cills, cedar wood cladding, and oak-framed windows with an aluminium external clad and an attractive natural slate roof.

This house has a tough exterior with a warm heart at its core, with floor-to-ceiling height glazing on the south elevation, framing dramatic views from the upper floors’ three key reception rooms.

Not surprisingly, a unique property like Moonrock has attracted plenty of attention with its dramatic design and stunning coastal location.

‘Moonrock is a very special coastal property with uninterrupted Atlantic Ocean views that will have a strong appeal to both domestic and international buyers,’ said Michael O’Donovan of selling agents Savills.

Selling agent: Savills Cork, www.savills.ie, +353 (0)21 4271371

Saltwinds, Kealties, Durrus, P75 PY59

Guide price: €645,000

A RENOVATED three-bedroom home on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula is a true gem in terms of location, design, comfort and functionality.

Saltwinds is located in the townland of Kealties between the villages of Durrus and Ahakista and boasts sublime views of Dunmanus Bay and across to the Mizen Peninsula.

Extending to a roomy 1,378 sq ft, recent renovations include external insulation cladding, new sash windows and doors, an efficient central heating system and a complete internal fit-out.

All things combined, the three-bed home is in turn-key condition for whoever its new and lucky owner will be.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, with one of the en-suite bedrooms situated downstairs.

Throughout there’s an airy vibe, in well-sized and light-filled rooms, with a balance of comfort and style.

There’s more to enthral outside with beautifully landscaped gardens and a south-west facing deck that comes with quite the ‘wow’ factor.

There is also an additional orchard garden that offers ample space for vegetable beds or further landscaping potential.

And then there’s the location, which hardly gets any better; it’s just five-minute drive from Ahakista and within easy reach of Schull and Ballydehob.

‘It’s an ideal base for those looking to enjoy the natural beauty and slower pace of life on the West Cork coast,’ said selling agent Olivia Hanafin.

Selling agents: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry, sherryfitz.ie, [email protected], +353 (0)28 21404

Rineen, Union Hall

Guide price: €975,000

THIS Union Hall property presents a range of opportunities thanks to its size, layout and location.

There’s a primary four-bed house with estuary views, as well as a self-contained one-bedroom bungalow, ideal for guests or private rental, and a further two-bedroom en-suite annex, currently operating as successful holiday accommodation.

The property previously operated as a wellness centre, and it’s easy to see why it worked with such an inspiring location, in lush countryside.

It would be hard not to feel fabulous in such a spot, especially with an infrared sauna and a dedicated treatment room.

Set on a site of nearly two acres that includes a flourishing orchard there are three polytunnels, raised vegetable beds, flower gardens, and a substantial timber outbuilding

In all there’s seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

‘This property offers extraordinary versatility, equally suited for multi-generational family living, a lifestyle retreat, or simply a peaceful and private residence immersed in nature,’ said selling agent Andy Donoghue, of Hodnett Forde.

‘Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the serenity, space, and unique potential of this very special home.’

Selling agent: Hodnett Forde www.hodnettforde.com - [email protected], tel +353(0)23 8833367

Laguna, Cove Hill, Baltimore, P81 K540

Guide Price: €1,350,000

ANY property called ‘Laguna’ suggests something a little special, a bit ‘extra’ and this one located at Cove Hill in sought-after Baltimore certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Selling agent Maeve McCarthy describes it as ‘an exceptional opportunity to acquire a well-appointed home in one of West Cork’s most scenic and desirable coastal settings.’

Its asking price is on the higher end for sure, but location aside, there’s plenty on offer here including uninterrupted views towards Sherkin, Cape Clear and Reengaroga Islands.

Originally built in the late 1970’s, the four-bed house has been thoughtfully extended and upgraded over time, extending to a comfortable 2,990 sq ft.

The kitchen, dining area, and living rooms all open onto a generous terrace. Another stand-out feature is the master bedroom featuring a reading nook/dressing room, an en-suite bathroom, a vaulted ceiling, and access to the garden.

Positioned on an elevated site of 0.7 of an acre overlooking Baltimore Harbour, the property is very private, while remaining well connected.

A detached boathouse/garage, measuring approximately 94 sqm, was added in 2002 and adds to the allure of this property and there’s also a detached garden room positioned adjacent to the boathouse, offering a useful multipurpose space.

Maeve says it would be ‘particularly appealing to second-home buyers and international purchasers seeking a peaceful yet well-connected retreat.’

Selling agent: Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen, www.charlesmccarthy.com

[email protected], tel +353 (0)28 21533

The Lake House, Toormore, Goleen, P81 K104

Guide price: €1,300,000

A rare opportunity to own a truly exceptional lakefront retreat in one of West Cork’s most picturesque settings.

Nestled just 9km from the charming village of Schull, The Lake House is a unique, single-storey residence offering peace, privacy, and panoramic natural beauty.

Set on c. 1.65 acres, this spacious and secluded property blends modern architecture with its stunning natural surroundings.

Measuring more than 2,000 sq. ft, the home features four well-proportioned bedrooms and sleek bathrooms, ideal for comfortable family living or luxurious holiday escapes.

Inside, the interiors are crisp, clean, and minimalist, thoughtfully designed to draw the eye toward the vibrant colours of the outdoors.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and smart spatial design allow natural light to flood the home while offering uninterrupted views across the water.

With its prime lakefront position, The Lake House is perfect for those seeking privacy, inspiration, and a deep connection to nature, and all just a short drive from the bustling coastal life of Schull.

The blue flag beach of Barleycove and the village of Goleen are also close by.

Whether you are searching for a dream home, a unique holiday property, or a sound long-term investment, this extraordinary residence meets all requirements.

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen, Schull and Bantry - +353 (0)28 63131, +353 (0)28 28122, www.westcorkproperty.com

Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain, P72 YD70

Guide Price: €2,950,000

Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain, stands as a refined and meticulously restored period residence which is of notable architectural interest.

The four-bed residence on five acres was built around 1780 for the rector of Rathclaren parish and is situated behind the church, with a guest cottage on the grounds.

The house enjoys tranquil seclusion from the nearby road, with a naturally elevated clearance to the front providing views across the coastal seascape beyond.

The estate is defined by the preservation of its original layout and the thoughtful incorporation of modern conveniences, blending traditional elegance and contemporary luxury.

A recent comprehensive renovation undertaken by the current owners has restored the property to an exceptional standard.

The kitchen is a centrepiece in its own right. Fully bespoke and hand-painted, it features solid oak interiors and a suite of premium integrated appliances.

Central to the design is a grand island, ideal for casual dining and culinary preparation. An oil-fired Aga is paired with a gas hob to offer both tradition and efficiency.

A connected dining nook accommodates six guests with ease, while French doors open directly onto a sheltered courtyard.

Beyond the main house lies the former stable block, now converted into a charming three-bed guest residence. A large detached double garage completes the estate’s infrastructure.

Selling agent: Andy Donoghue, Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty - [email protected], www.hodnettforde.com, 087 2372347, 023 8833367