Cork fifth in life poll

CORK has been named one of the top five places to live in Ireland after being ranked fourth in a new poll.

The Ireland Liveability Index scores counties on a number of criteria including sunshine, scenery, housing and access to services.

Cork rated highly for its proximity to city life, placing second nationally, and it also made the top ten for natural amenities thanks to its impressive West Cork coastline.

Overall it was named as one of the sunniest counties, but higher than average house prices in some areas meant it scored less well in terms of affordability.

The poll showed Waterford on top, followed by Wexford, Donegal, Cork and Clare. Languishing further down the league table were Carlow, Kilkenny, Limerick and Tipperary.