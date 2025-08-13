HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Georgian splendour in Drimoleague

Classic meets luxury at Lawn House.

This exceptional Georgian residence marries classic architecture with contemporary luxury, making it an ideal family home or countryside retreat.

The four-bed, five-bath property boasts an elegant Georgian entrance complete with terrazzo tiled floor and fanlight, leading to dual aspect living spaces, a full guest shower room and spacious utility room.

The fully-fitted bespoke kitchen/dining room features a large quartz-topped island, perfect for everyday living or entertaining with access to the garden.

On the first floor are four large, bright, ensuite bedrooms, while the study/fifth bedroom, dressing room and hot-press are all at half landing level.

This property has been completely renovated since its purchase in 2018 which included complete rewiring, reroofing, replumbing, reflooring and all windows have been replaced.

There is a double storey building at the back of the house used for storage and a detached garage to the rear, with ample space to build further outbuildings.

The extensive grounds are surrounded by trees, while still having convenient access directly from the main street of Drimoleague via a gated pillared entrance and a long driveway.

The village of Drimoleague is located between Bantry, Skibbereen and Dunmanway.

The house is guiding at €975,000.

For viewing contact Charles McCarthy Estate Agents & Valuers.