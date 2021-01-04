Wake up to sublime mountain views

A TRADITIONAL farmhouse and a converted stone barn are linked with a sun room, with glorious results.
Together they comprise a most distinctive 165 sq m property, which presents ample opportunities, given its adaptable layout.
Accommodation in the original house includes sitting room with inglenook fireplace and stove, kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, and a generous master bedroom ensuite with a dreamy balcony upstairs.
The balcony alone is worth taking a moment over, as it enjoys some incredible West Cork views, and would make a most inspiring spot to start the day.
The stone barn conversion comprises a second kitchen/dining room, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and a spacious sitting room, bedroom and shower room upstairs.
There is certainly rental potential here, but equally the house could be easily revamped for a single occupier.
The grounds of the property extend to over one acre and are laid out in lawns, a pond and patios with plenty of perches to enjoy the glorious surrounding countryside.
Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is handling this sale of this property. For more see sfon.ie
