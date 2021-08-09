Property

The Old Library is set to be a real bestseller

August 9th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

With the town being such a popular wedding spot, the house would be a good rental investment or, equally, a wonderful fulltime home for a family.

THIS lovingly restored Georgian residence right in the centre of Rosscarbery village comes with serious earning potential.

‘The Old Library’ is a highly flexible 2,200 sq ft house which incorporates a one-bedroom self-contained apartment. This unit can just as equally be merged back into the main house, but the duplex apartment currently benefits from a separate access.

Accommodation is well planned out. The hallway has the potential to access both the main house and the self-contained apartment. There’s a a separate sitting and living room – both oozing character and charm.

The kitchen has a similar vibe and in a wonderful display of ingenuity boasts a clever utility space under the staircase. The apartment is beautifully presented. From the street, old-style double doors open into the immaculately presented living room/kitchen area. With wood panelling, there’s a real cosy feeling of stepping back in time. A staircase leads to a double bedroom mezzanine area with a shower room/WC.

Outside is just as seductive, with a landscaped and secluded multi-level garden, with independent access. This is quite the show stopper and not the oasis you’d expect in the centre of a village.

Considering Rosscarbery is a popular wedding destination, The Old Library would be an ideal rental property, but just as perfect as a full-time home.

Martin Kelleher is managing the sale at martinkelleher.ie or call 023- 8859111.

