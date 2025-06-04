HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Recently renovated country residence for a guide price of €1,150,000

Clever design and all mod-cons make for an exceptional home.

Black Quay House, a magnificent five-bedroom detached country residence perched above the beautiful Bandon River is just 10 minutes from the vibrant coastal town of Kinsale and 28km from Cork city.

This exceptional home offers peaceful countryside living with excellent access to amenities.

Built in 2002 and completely transformed by its current owners, the property has been meticulously renovated and redecorated to an impeccable standard.

Now a stylish, bright and contemporary home, Black Quay House blends charm with comfort and modern convenience.

Set behind automated gates on approximately half an acre, the house enjoys excellent natural light throughout the day thanks to its clever design and orientation.

Modern features include top-tier appliances, security system, electric car charger, a robotic lawnmower and beautifully landscaped gardens.

At the heart of the home is a luxurious Nobilia German-designed kitchen, complete with Calcutta gold quartz worktops, WiFi-controlled oven, steam oven, gas hob, industrial extractor, Quooker instant hot water tap and microwave – ideal for cooking enthusiasts.

A large pantry and utility room with washer, dryer and extra storage adjoins.

A charming entrance porch with a traditional half-door opens into a bright, double-height hallway with elegant wood panelling and a custom staircase.

The main living room has solid teak floors, a feature stove, and a large bay window overlooking the river. Beyond lies a south-facing conservatory with patio doors, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

A second, cosy living room also features teak flooring and a stove.

This level also includes a spacious double bedroom and a tastefully tiled guest shower room.

Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to four generously sized double bedrooms, two of which include en-suite shower rooms.

All rooms enjoy wonderful views over the river and countryside.

The exquisite master bedroom has wall-to-wall wardrobe space and its own private balcony with breathtaking river views.

A spacious family bathroom, finished to a high standard, serves the remaining rooms.

The second floor hosts two large, interconnected attic rooms, offering flexible space for a home office, gym, studio or storage.

Outside, the mature gardens are beautifully landscaped with flowering shrubs, trees, manicured beds, and hedging.

A large tarmac driveway provides ample parking, while two steel sheds with power and lighting offer excellent storage or workshop space.

For more, contact Lawrence Sweeney, 021-4906343, Savills Property Agents, Cork.