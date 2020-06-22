Spacious beachfront house with sublime sea views

ENJOY life on the edge in this Tragumna beach house which offers incredible opportunities, and which is within budget for lots of house hunters.

The four-bed, two-bath dormer bungalow is laid out in two living accommodation units, which immediately throws it up as an option to convert as a multi-use holiday home.

Alternatively, avail of all it has to offer, exclusively for yourself.

Either way it’s new to the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for a none too eye watering price of €395,000.

Accommodation in the main house currently comprises a hall, sun lounge/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, bedroom, study/bedroom, utility and spiral stairs leading to attic multi purpose studio room.

The second space comprises a living/dining room with a glorious bay window to take advantage of the views, study, kitchen; with two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

Outside, there are plenty of private spots to enjoy the views and take in some bracing sea air regardless of the time of year. That’s what fire pits are for!

The property is in good condition with many traditional type features, but admittedly the décor may not be to everyone’s taste. However, some minor investment could transform this into a jewel in West Cork’s coast line.

For more contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at sfon.ie or tel 028-21404.