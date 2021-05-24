Sheep’s Head coastal view cottage might turn heads

NOT surprisingly a new addition to the market on the Sheep’s Head is turning heads all over this country, but also in the US, the UK and Germany.

Charmingly known as ‘Nora’s,’ after the lady who lived there, it’s a traditional two- storey stone cottage with sea views, near the coastal village of Kilcrohane.

With an asking price of €415,000, it’s got a few surprises in store, and they come in the guise of lots of independent accommodation options.

These are an attached granny flat, with its own kitchen and dining areas, bathroom, bedroom and entrance. This space could also work for guests or as a home office.

There’s a detached stone utility building for storage, and – here’s the star of the show – a detached studio which is floored, has patio doors to the outside on two sides, a kitchenette and a shower room.

The main house is full of lovely original features such as stone walls, a Belfast sink, Stanley range and quarry floor tiles.

In total, the property sits on a half-acre site which is in a sheltered location at the end of a quiet country lane close to the sea.

The sale is being jointly managed by Peninsula Properties (Elaine Spillane 086 1700 343) and Harrington Estates (Denis Harrington 027 51553).