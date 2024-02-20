Schull property on Home of the Year

A WEST Cork family who transformed an old schoolhouse in Schull into thir dream home feature on the opening episode of this year’s Home of the Year series.

Ian Humphreys and Sarah MacCarthy bought the former school in Rossbrin five years ago. The building dates back to the 1900s. They set about turning it into their dream home to raise their son.

Ian is a renowned painter, and the couple used their artistic flair on renovations on the former two-classroom school. Plaster was removed to expose the original brick work and the floor in the great room was levelled. The aim was to bring out the character of building and restore it back to its former glory, while maintaining original features.

Now, they feel it’s a great place for entertaining and playing music, and they say they love when people knock in to share their own memories of the school.

Their home in Schull is one of three featured in the opening episode of the property series, which returns for its 10th season on Tuesday February 20th at 8.30pm on RTÉ1 and RTÉ Player.

Making the decisions are the returning judging panel of Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone, and Sara Cosgrove. Looking for individuality, functionality, and clever design, the judges will each score the homes out of 10, and the home with the highest combined score in each programme will go through to the final in April, where the winner will be crowned.

Over the decade, Hugh has visited 210 homes. ‘My heart still flutters with excitement to walk through the hall door and get inspired,’ he said.