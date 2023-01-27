Schull house owner Paul in bid for Oscar

WEST Cork property owner Paul Mescal has got a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Paul, who bought a house near Schull after he fell in love with the area during his visit to the village’s Fastnet Film Festival, got the nomination for his role in Aftersun.

He described the nomination as ‘truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun.’

‘To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!’ he said.

He’s up against Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin),Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Bill Nighy (Living) in the Best Actor category. The ceremony takes place on March 13th.

Paul has already got a Bafta nomination for his role as a single father in Aftersun.