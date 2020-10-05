Rosebud Cottage is a blooming great property

WITH a name like Rosebud Cottage, this property will have lots of people on first sight – but even the more discerning househunter will find it hard not to be seduced by what’s a great package up for grabs.

Located at Tooreensillane, Skibbereen, new to the market is this two-bedroom cottage, along with an open plan, one-bed studio, located on a one-acre mature plot.

Now, there’s no dancing around the fact that both houses are compact, but they’re also great examples of what can be achieved with some imagination. If you’re a small unit, or are flying solo, both spots are ideal and have a nice contemporary vibe going on.

The main house comprises Accommodation in the main house comprises a sun room, open plan living/kitchen and dining area; while the studio has an open plan living and sleeping zone with a vaulted ceiling and feature full-length window.

And of course the studio can be converted and adapted to suit many needs.

Worth noting, too, is that the charm of this property goes beyond the accommodation and is about the magic that’s all around – including ponds, raised beds, a wildflower garden and orchard, great views, and plenty of spots to enjoy them.

There’s a slightly rambling, uncultured feel to the property which adds to its appeal, and you’d nearly expect to see David Jason and Catherine Zeta Jones appear from around a corner, in a flashback to Darling Buds of May.

Pat Maguire in Skibbereen is handling the sale of this property. For more see patmaguireproperties.com or call 028-22822.