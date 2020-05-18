Restored cottage could be the perfect summer home

A TRADITIONAL West Cork cottage has incorporated the best of modern features to create something really magical.

Located just 1km outside the historic, and fashionable, village of Castletownshend, the four-bed residence extends to 1,400 sq ft and with an asking price of €345,000, it sits on 0.8 of an acre.

White Cottage was built in 2001 and has been wonderfully maintained meaning it’s in turn-key condition.

The living space is primarily open plan, which takes best advantage of the available space. Accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining/ sitting room layout with a spectacular vaulted floor to ceiling mezzanine.

Two of the double bedrooms are on the ground floor with the other two overhead and they’re all generously sized.

To enjoy the tranquillity of the countryside, and lush views, there’s a newly laid limestone patio just begging for someone to get BBQing – or snoozing in the sunshine.

Adding to the allure is a children’s space and treehouse and a babbling stream book-ending its Western boundary.

Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde is managing the sale. For more tel 023-8833367 or see hodnettforde.com