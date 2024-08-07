Restoration project provides endless possibilities in Goleen

BY SARAH CANTY

THERE is a host of possibilities for the purchaser of this exceptionally spacious property within the village of Goleen boasting three distinct sections.

This five-bedroom building is in need of refurbishment giving owners infinite choices for making it their own, and is on the market with BV Real Estate for €225,000.

The unique layout is spread across 215sq m in three attached quarters.

The main house is a spacious two-story residence with two reception rooms and a kitchen on the main floor plus three large bedrooms with a large bathroom upstairs.

An adjoining two-story residence could make a welcoming guest accommodation with its own sitting room and two cosy bedrooms.

A third partition, formerly a medical dispensary, would be ideal for an artist’s studio, boutique retail outlet or other commercial initiative.



Transformation prospects are limited only by the owner’s imagination when it comes to this property enjoying distant sea views, surrounded by neighbours and walking distance to shops and restaurants.

‘Goleen is a charming village that boasts breath-taking landscapes, a rich heritage, and a vibrant community. Known for its serene environment and picturesque views, Goleen is an idyllic destination for those seeking tranquillity and natural beauty,’ said selling agent Brian McCarthy of BV Real Estate.

To arrange a viewing contact Brian McCarthy on 086 3781120 or email [email protected].