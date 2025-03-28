HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Renovated farmhouse near Skibbereen for €535,000

Farmhouse renovation offers warmth and space

NESTLED in the heart of the Skibbereen countryside, Lissangle, new to market at €535,000, offers a blend of comfort, charm and space, making it the perfect family home.

Situated on a generous 2.5-acre site, this six-bedroom, detached residence offers over 202sq m of living space. Inside, you're welcomed by a warm, inviting atmosphere, with each room thoughtfully designed to make the most of the surroundings. The property is currently arranged with flexible accommodation that could be easily adapted to suit a new owner's needs.

After undergoing a complete renovation in 2004/2005, the residence has been well maintained over the years but there is scope to refresh the interiors. It retains much of its original character while featuring modern energy-efficient upgrades, including an air-to-water heat pump and PV solar panels, achieving an A2 BER rating, ensuring low energy costs and year-round comfort.

The kitchen has solid timber flooring, like most of the property, and an electric range cooker and Belfast sink. The living room is a cosy space, complete with a solid fuel stove – ideal for those colder months when comfort is key.

The bedrooms are generously sized, with the master bedroom benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and views of the surrounding countryside. There is also a family bathroom, which is finished with high-quality fittings.

Outside, the property continues to impress, with a large garden providing ample space for children to play or for gardening enthusiasts to indulge their passion. A private driveway leads to this peaceful retreat, offering complete seclusion while remaining highly accessible. The property is well-maintained and surrounded by mature trees and hedgerows, offering plenty of privacy and tranquillity.

Lissangle is located about 1.5km from Caheragh and about 8km from Skibbereen. The property is on the market with Charles McCarthy Estate Agents for €535,000. For enquiries contact the selling agent on [email protected] or 028 21533