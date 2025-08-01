HOUSE OF THE WEEK Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain

Rector’s period residence provides a coastal retreat

Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain, stands as a refined and meticulously restored period residence which is of notable architectural interest.

The four-bed residence on five acres was built around 1780 for the rector of Rathclaren parish and is situated behind the church, with a guest cottage on the grounds.

The house enjoys a tranquil seclusion from the nearby road, with a naturally elevated clearance to the front providing views across the coastal seascape beyond.

The estate is defined by the preservation of its original layout and the thoughtful incorporation of modern conveniences, blending traditional elegance and contemporary luxury.

A recent comprehensive renovation undertaken by the current owners has restored the property to an exceptional standard.

The kitchen is a centrepiece in its own right. Fully bespoke and hand-painted, it features solid oak interiors and a suite of premium integrated appliances.

Central to the design is a grand island, ideal for casual dining and culinary preparation. An oil-fired Aga is paired with a gas hob to offer both tradition and efficiency.

A connected dining nook accommodates six guests with ease, while French doors open directly onto a sheltered courtyard.

Beyond the main house lies the former stable block, now converted into a charming three-bed guest residence. A large detached double garage completes the estate’s infrastructure.

Agents are Hodnett Forde and the property is guiding at €2,950,000.