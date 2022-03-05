Plans for Kinsale guesthouse not wholly welcomed

PLANNING permission for a 10-bed guesthouse in Kinsale has been granted, despite the senior inspector with An Bord Pleanála saying that the proposed development would result in ‘undesirable on-street parking,’

The inspector also said it would create serious traffic congestion on the adjoining narrow streets.

Planning permission was granted by Cork County Council last August to Denis Noel O’Mahony at Guardwell to demolish a retail unit, Kinsale Tile Store at Guardwell, and construct a 10-bedroom guesthouse at the location.

However, Brian O’Neill from the The Tap Tavern, located nearby, appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, citing concerns relating to the functioning of the public house as well as loss of light to the pub’s courtyard and to the windows of the dining room of the inhabited part of the building.

Mr O’Neill – who has music in the courtyard of his premises – said he was seriously concerned that that the proposal to surround his premises with holiday accommodation will change the use of the premises as it would lead to complaints from guests in the proposed development and challenges to the renewal of the pub licence. He also expressed fears that the new development would entirely remove sunlight from early evening in the summer months.

However, Mr O’Mahony said his design team has gone to some lengths to address Mr O’Neill’s concerns in relation to the courtyard and said that layout has no guest bedrooms overlooking the courtyard.

The Kinsale Union of Parishes Select Vestry also observed that that the proposed guesthouse would have an adverse impact on the setting of St Multose Church and its boundary wall.

Senior planning inspector Kevin Moore noted that traffic congestion arising from the lack of car parking is a serious problem in Kinsale.

‘The proposed tourist accommodation does not provide any parking and will add to the problem.

‘This is a wholly different type of use from the tile shop that is on site and requires parking provision to be made for those intending to stay at the accommodation,’ he observed when recommending that permission be refused.

However, the board said the proposed development, subject to compliance with conditions, would be compatible with the form and character of the Kinsale Architectural Conservation Area and would not seriously injure the amenities of neighbouring properties.

In rejecting their inspector’s recommendation, the board said as per the county development plan, on-site parking is not normally sought for small scale infill developments.