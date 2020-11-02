New estuary homes are beside the historic Battle of Kinsale site

A DEVELOPMENT of 22 luxury homes is to hit the Kinsale market in the coming days.

Springmount Crescent in Kinsale is the latest development to be unveiled by local family-run property development company Dooneen Developments Ltd, owned by the McElhinney family.

Phase 1, launching in late October, will see all houses fronting onto a horseshoe-shaped public green space, and the second phase, set to launch in January, will overlook the Bandon Estuary.

Located beside the historic site of the Battle of Kinsale, Springmount Crescent comprises three and four-bed homes, pitched from €315,000 to €645,000.

It’s been a productive year for Dooneen Developments, as they launch the first phase of housing in Kinsale on the back of receiving an award for excellence in facilities management from Public Sector Times for one of their previous projects, in conjunction with Cork City Council. The award recognises the highest standards of services within service providers in the public sector.

They have also recently launched a second phase of developments called Rowan Lane, in Riverstick.

Springmount Crescent’s John McElhinney, a director at Dooneen Developments, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first phase of these homes. As we are a close-knit family-run business ourselves, we don’t just strive to create houses – we want to create homes. We take pride in the approach that we have here at Dooneen Developments. As it has always been for us, from start to finish, no stone has been left unturned.’

He added: ‘We love every part of the process and it’s very exciting to be able to see all of our planning and work come to fruition with the launch of these homes on to the property market.