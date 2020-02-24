Million dollar property for €550,000

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed in central West Cork

WORKING from home would be a more attractive option than usual given the glorious light-filled work space, with direct garden access, in this property.

It would be easy to imagine yourself feeling inspired as you gaze out at the lush green, countryside.

Or as it’s conveniently located near Clonakilty, Timoleague and Bandon, to host meetings with clients who would be suitably impressed by your set-up! It’s seductive for sure.

The four-bed house at Kilmaloda (just 3.5km outside Timoleague) is on the market with Henry O’Leary for €550,000 and not surprisingly there’s already a good level of interest being expressed in it.

Stretching to 3,000 sq ft there’s no shortage of reception areas, including a sun room, separate living and siting room and an extensive kitchen/dining room.

All four bedrooms are roomy and the finish throughout the entire home is pristine. The house sits on a site of 2.79 acres with plenty of cultivated spots to enjoy the surrounding rolling hills; while also having options to keep horses or such related activities.

For more contact Henry O’Leary on 023-8835959 or see hol.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four bed, 3,000 sq foot, four-bed home on 2.79 acre site.

Location

Kilmaloda, which is 3.5kms from Timoleague, 10kms from Clonakilty and 14kms from Bandon.

Selling points

Space, condition and opportunities that the 2.79 site

presents.

