HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed with Mount Gabriel views for €360k

Chilling in the hot tub in Ballydehob

Impressive family home with large outdoor space

5km to Ballydehob, with Bantry and Skibbereen a short drive

Quiet location, plenty of entertaining space.

VIEWS of Mount Gabriel can be enjoyed in comfort in an attractive three-bedroom property which has gone on the market near Ballydehob.

The house in Derreenaclogh is situated around five minutes’ drive in a quiet townland outside the much-loved West Cork village.

Built in 2005, the 113m sq home is on the market for €360,000 through selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe, which has clearly been well looked after.

There’s an open plan kitchen and living room area with solid fuel stove which has a warm and homely feel.

The large conservatory is a key attraction; an area to relax and entertain indoors, double glazed and with PVC double doors leading to a patio and barbecue area outside on the grounds, which measure 0.8 acres.

The outdoor area has mature gardens featuring raised beds and a pond. There are also storage sheds.

The house has three bedrooms, a family bathroom and guest bathroom.

The property has a C3 energy rating and gas central heating, and has a septic tank.

Ballydehob is on the doorstep while the bustling towns of Skibbereen and Bantry are both under 20km away.

An outdoor hot tub is also an unusual feature – maybe the perfect spot to enjoy those views of Mount Gabriel?

The property is on the market with selling agent Colm Cleary of auctioneers James Lyons O’Keeffe.

For more information on the property, see westcorkproperty.com.