HOUSE OF THE WEEK Three-bed in Inchydoney for €430K

Stylish modern home in sought-after seaside destination near Clonakilty

A RELATIVELY rare chance to acquire a coastal property in the renowned coastal destination of Inchydoney has cropped up.

New to the market with Martin Kelleher, 4 The Island is a three-bed, detached home in a privately managed estate within an easy stroll of the beach and four star hotel.

The 1690 ft, two storey house comprises three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Living accommodation has been located upstairs to avail of those all important sea views and there’s also a glorious balcony to the front of the home.

Coming with a B3 rating, the house is compact but very functional and in pristine condition.

There’s been lots of attention to detail in the finish and design with a central vacuum system, fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms, as well as a walk-in pantry. Other finishes include oak doors, stairs, walnut floors and granite work surfaces. Outside of bedrooms and bathrooms, accommodation comprises a store room, utility, large sitting room, kitchen/dining room with an open balcony to the front of the house.

To the rear of the house is private garden and the grounds beyond are communal area.

For more contact Martin Kelleher on martinkelleher.ie or call 023-8859111.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed detached home for €430,000.

Location

4 The Island, Inchydoney. Five minutes’ drive from Clonakilty.

Selling points

Chance to wake up to views of Inchydoney Island.