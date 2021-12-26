HOUSE OF THE WEEK Three-bed cottage for €325,000

New owner of Windfall will think they’ve won jackpot

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

THIS property at Barleyhill East, near Rosscarbery, is the type of spot you could easily imagine featuring on RTÉs Home of the Year.

The three-bed traditional two-storey cottage oozes charm and personality and while it has been restored and extended, lots of original features have still been retained to create a perfect balance of old and new.

Downstairs accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining space and two bedrooms. The master suite is upstairs.

The many standout features include solar panels, stove in both living room and kitchen/dining room, oil fired central heating and plenty of bespoke finishes. Extending to around 81sqm, you wouldn’t exactly call ‘Windfall’ a sprawling property but for the right owner, it will be perfect.

There’s also a detached studio/workshop on the property (approx 24 sq m) which is insulated and has the benefit of a toilet, sink and shower.

Outside, there’s a wildflower meadow, orchard and flower garden, which together make up around half an acre of grounds.

Best of all is that the Warren beach is nearby.

The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. For more see sfon.ie or call 023- 8833995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed renovated traditional cottage with detached workshop and half an acre grounds for €325,000.

Location

‘Windfall,’ Barleyhill East, three miles west of Rosscarbery.

Selling Points

Charm and location.