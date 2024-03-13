HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed coastal home and mooring in Union Hall for €1.2m

Windswept Cottage could blow you away

THE asking price for Windswept Cottage will ensure it is only those who can really afford it that will be able to call it home. But for those who can afford the €1.2m asking price, it offers spectacular sunsets and sea views in an idyllic part of West Cork.

Windswept Cottage overlooks the water from Reen to Castletownshend and towards Castlehaven. The property has undergone an extensive upgrade including heat pump, underfloor heating, insulation.

Access to Windswept Cottage is through two electric gates, with a gravelled driveway leading to the house.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a large and attractive central island, fitted units with integrated appliances, an incinerator, and tiled splashback.

Off the kitchen is a tiled utility room and laundry, with fitted floor-to-ceiling units Belfast sink and integrated washing machine/dryer.

A serving window leads through to dining room. The dining room has parquet floor, and enjoys dual aspect, with a sliding door leading to the outdoor terrace. The dining room is open plan and leads to the sitting room, which again has parquet floor.

The sitting room has a wood-burning stove, fitted shelving, and triple aspect windows allow for making the most of the coastal view.

There’s three bedrooms in Windswept Cottage, two with en suite, including the master bedroom. The wooden-floored master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and drawers and enjoys those fantastic sea views. The en suite also has sea views and has a standalone bath.

The main bathroom has a shower cubicle and tiled floor while there is a separate wetroom with shower cubicle.

Outside is the terrace to smell that sea air. The terrace is west facing making it a spectacular spot to spend sunny summer evenings. There’s a detached garage and a large garden shed.

For maritime adventurers, a huge bonus will be the mooring at Reen Pier which is included in the sale. It is approximately 750m to the pier with boat ramp.

Windswept Cottage has a security alarm and CCTV. It uses mains water and has septic tank sewerage disposal. It has a B1 energy rating and has ground source heat pump, and has an EV charging connection. It is also connected for broadband.

Windswept Cottage is on the market with auctioneers Charles McCarthy in Skibbereen.

If the price doesn’t blow you away, then the views certainly will.

For further information contact Charles McCarthy Auctioneers at [email protected]