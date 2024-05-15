HOUSE OF THE WEEK: New two and three-bedroom homes from €265,000

Huge interest in new Bantry housing development

STRONG demand is anticipated for a new housing development within walking distance of Bantry town.

Called ‘An Fulacht Fiadh’ the development is geared towards family living.

As well as having a terrific location, the residential development can boast of high-end and bespoke finishes and contemporary design with open plan accommodation.

Communal green spaces as well as a playground aim to foster community spirit in the development which comprises a mix of options.

The first phase of the development includes a three-bedroom (1,058 sq ft) home at €295,000; and a two-bedroom (947 sq ft) home at €265,000. A total of 11 homes launched in the first phase, and there will be 36 altogether.

‘The homes are approved under the Help to Buy and First Home Schemes,’ explained selling agent Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde. The estimated completion date is the third quarter of this year.

For more, contact hodnettforde.com or call 023-883 3367