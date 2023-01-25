HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Million dollar vistas on offer at Glandore three-bed for €1.5m

IF ever you needed some motivation to keep buying those Lotto tickets, this property is surely it.

Glandore’s Seaview (the name was a no brainer, right?) is new to market and guiding €1.5m, with Charles

McCarthy in Skibbereen.

It’s a three-bed, 1,350 sq ft residence located at what is locally known as Glandore’s ‘Riviera Terrace,’ overlooking the harbour.

Accommodation comprises a street level open plan kitchen and dining room, utility/boot room, bedroom and shower room.

The dining room takes full advantage of the stunning views with a large double-height apex window. So does the bedroom and they both open out on to a most attractive balcony.

The ground floor is accessed by a spiral staircase from the entrance hall.

Here are two more bedrooms and the living room, which has handy patio door access to the sun deck.

Living areas are spacious and the property comes to market in good condition.

Depending on the taste of the new owner, interiors might need some updating but that’s easily sorted.

And with views like this, we don’t think it will be a deal breaker somehow.

For more information on Seaview contact charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21057.